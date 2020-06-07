When it comes to hair care, a one-size-fits-all approach just doesn't cut it, and that's certainly the case when it comes to conditioning low porosity hair, which tends to have a harder time retaining and absorbing moisture. But you'll find the best deep conditioners for low porosity hair are lightweight, made with ingredients that can actually penetrate the hair shaft, and will — or won't — make use of protein, depending on your specific needs.

One of the signs of low porosity hair is an inability to retain moisture due to closed cuticles that make it difficult for certain oils and conditioners to sink in. That's why it's important to look for conditioners made with ingredients that can actually penetrate the hair shaft, as opposed to just coating it. Your best bet will be conditioners made with moisturizers like coconut oil, argan oil, sweet almond oil, and shea butter, all of which can sink in deeply to deliver hydration.

Another important ingredient to be mindful of is protein, which can be a pro or a con, depending on your hair. If your hair has seen frequent washing, heat styling, coloring, and processing, it might be weak and prone to breakage and hair fall — in that case, it's a good idea to shoot for a protein-rich conditioner to rebuild strands. On the other hand, protein-sensitive hair (which has plenty of protein already) is likely to be dry and brittle, and a protein conditioner is likely to leave low porosity hair even more sapped for moisture. If that's you, opt for a protein-free formula.

Last but not least, I always recommend pairing a deep conditioner with heat from a dryer or heat cap to help open up the pores of your hair for maximum moisture absorption.

The best deep conditioners for low porosity hair can transform your hair, leaving it soft, hydrated, and manageable. Here are my top picks:

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best For Protein-Sensitive Hair EDEN Bodyworks Deep Conditioner $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This deep conditioner is specifically formulated for low porosity hair and is an excellent solution if you have protein-sensitive tresses. The conditioner is made with jojoba, sweet almond, and coconut oils, along with a bunch of wonder-working botanicals like carrot seed oil to help promote hair growth and tea tree oil, believed to soothe a dry, irritated scalp. Plus, it smells like gardenias, which is worth the price alone. One reviewer wrote: "I’ve been looking for a CG friendly, protein free deep conditioner for a while and this works great! After the first use my hair felt softer and more manageable and easier to style! The conditioner is really thick but it washed out of my hair easily and didn’t weigh it down at all."

2. The Best Protein Treatment For Reversing Damage Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike the previous option, this deep conditioner utilizes protein to fortify hair strands and restore strength, while adding deep moisture — and reviewers report that it's a dream come true when it comes to reversing damage caused by heat styling, dying, and processing. The conditioner is made with hydrating shea butter and coconut oil, along with botanical ingredients like baobab oil, manuka honey, and yogurt extract. One reviewer wrote: “I have 3a low porosity hair and this is the best hair treatment I have tried! It leaves my hair shiny, soft, and smelling good without feeling like I’ve overloaded my hair with product."