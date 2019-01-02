If your dog is a heavy chewer, you're probably already aware of their amazing ability to destroy any object in seconds. That's why buying a bone that's specifically made for power chewers is a great idea, especially if you want to prevent your pet from turning other household items into chew toys. The best bones for aggressive chewers will keep your pup endlessly entertained while encouraging their natural desire to use their teeth.

Like people, dogs have varying flavor and texture preferences, so the best bone for your pet will largely depend on their size and what type of material they prefer to gnaw. Luckily, there are bones for heavy chewers in a range of different styles and prices — from shin bones to pizzle sticks to antlers and even flavored plastic toys — so there's bound to be one that your dog will love.

As with anything you give your pet, make sure to supervise your dog with bones and watch for any splintering or small pieces, as that can pose a health danger. And don't forget to provide them with plenty of fresh water.

With that said, scroll down for the best bones for aggressive chewers. Once you've picked the perfect bone, be sure to pick up a durable dog toy for heavy chewers as well!

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Jack&Pup Shin Bones (3-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon These Jack&Pup shin bones are made from free-range, grass-fed beef shin and, with no artificial ingredients or chemicals, 100 percent natural and easy to digest. Each shin bone is odor-free and 8 inches long, making them big enough for small, medium, or large pups. The affordable three-pack has a near-perfect rating on Amazon. "I have three large dogs... who are all aggressive chewers," wrote one fan. "These bones actually last a month in my house, which is huge cost savings considering bully sticks [have] lasted, at most, an hour."

2 The Best Bully Stick Pawstruck Monster Braided Bully Stick $17 Amazon See On Amazon If your dog loves bully sticks but devours them in no time, then you might want to consider this braided bully stick that intertwines eight different sticks to make one massive and long-lasting chew. Available in sizes from 4 to 9 inches long, it's made from free-range, grass-fed beef pizzle and is free of artificial colors, hormones, and preservatives. With a four-star rating on Amazon and hundreds of reviews, this bully stick is a popular choice for aggressive chewers. One reviewer wrote that it gave her 11-month-old Labrador retriever "the best jaw-chomping workout of his young life," noting that "when I removed it from his grip at the halfway mark, he almost looked relieved." Take note: If you're particularly sensitive to scents, some reviews say this bone has a distinct smell.