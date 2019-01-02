The 3 Best Dog Bones For Aggressive Chewers
If your dog is a heavy chewer, you're probably already aware of their amazing ability to destroy any object in seconds. That's why buying a bone that's specifically made for power chewers is a great idea, especially if you want to prevent your pet from turning other household items into chew toys. The best bones for aggressive chewers will keep your pup endlessly entertained while encouraging their natural desire to use their teeth.
Like people, dogs have varying flavor and texture preferences, so the best bone for your pet will largely depend on their size and what type of material they prefer to gnaw. Luckily, there are bones for heavy chewers in a range of different styles and prices — from shin bones to pizzle sticks to antlers and even flavored plastic toys — so there's bound to be one that your dog will love.
As with anything you give your pet, make sure to supervise your dog with bones and watch for any splintering or small pieces, as that can pose a health danger. And don't forget to provide them with plenty of fresh water.
With that said, scroll down for the best bones for aggressive chewers. Once you've picked the perfect bone, be sure to pick up a durable dog toy for heavy chewers as well!
1The Overall Best, All Things Considered
These Jack&Pup shin bones are made from free-range, grass-fed beef shin and, with no artificial ingredients or chemicals, 100 percent natural and easy to digest. Each shin bone is odor-free and 8 inches long, making them big enough for small, medium, or large pups. The affordable three-pack has a near-perfect rating on Amazon. "I have three large dogs... who are all aggressive chewers," wrote one fan. "These bones actually last a month in my house, which is huge cost savings considering bully sticks [have] lasted, at most, an hour."
2The Best Bully Stick
If your dog loves bully sticks but devours them in no time, then you might want to consider this braided bully stick that intertwines eight different sticks to make one massive and long-lasting chew. Available in sizes from 4 to 9 inches long, it's made from free-range, grass-fed beef pizzle and is free of artificial colors, hormones, and preservatives. With a four-star rating on Amazon and hundreds of reviews, this bully stick is a popular choice for aggressive chewers. One reviewer wrote that it gave her 11-month-old Labrador retriever "the best jaw-chomping workout of his young life," noting that "when I removed it from his grip at the halfway mark, he almost looked relieved."
Take note: If you're particularly sensitive to scents, some reviews say this bone has a distinct smell.
3The Best Antler
Both stronger and tougher than classic rawhide, high quality elk antlers like this one are great for aggressive chewers. This all-natural bone comes in sizes ranging from 4 to 8 inches and is virtually splinter-proof. Best of all, it's odorless. Keep in mind, however, that because antler is a much harder material to chew, it might not be the best choice for dogs with dental issues. Still, pet owners on Amazon have given it a near-perfect, 4.7-star rating. One shopper raved: "My dogs love these! There isn't anything on the market that can keep my aggressive chewers busy for any length of time, except these antlers."
You May Also Like: A Durable Chew Toy That's Peanut Butter Flavored
If you've tried plenty of bones to no avail, consider this barbell-shaped chew toy, which is peanut butter flavored and available in three different sizes. While this toy isn't edible, the nylon material is tough and can withstand aggressive chewing, making this a far better option than the other toys on your shelf at home. It also has the seal of approval of hundreds of Amazon reviewers. "[I have] a very aggressive chewer and this is her favorite toy," wrote a happy customer. "All other squeaky/rubbery chew toys labeled as for aggressive chewers she has managed to destroy in minutes, but this one stands the test of time."
