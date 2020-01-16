Dog itchiness is a common problem and while the itching is certainly bothersome to both you and your pet, the best dog shampoos for itchy skin can help provide some relief. About 40% of vet visits are because of a skin issue, which can happen for a number of different reasons: Your pooch may have an allergy, dry skin (especially in the chillier months), or come into contact with fleas or other parasites, among other causes. No matter the cause, though, excessive itching can lead to skin irritation like hot spots and other problems, so it’s important to help your pooch as much as you can. However, it's always a good idea to bring your dog to the vet to determine the cause of moderate to severe itching and rule out any serious concerns.

How To Pick A Shampoo For Your Dog’s Itchy Skin

To help with your dog’s itchy skin, it’s generally a good idea to pick a shampoo that has gentle, soothing ingredients such as oatmeal or aloe. Look for a shampoo that is also free of artificial fragrances, which can be irritating.

For certain skin problems, including hot spots, consider a medicated pet shampoo. However, it’s important to select a medicated shampoo suited to your dog’s specific needs (and the vet can certainly help you with that). I've included a pick here that is ideal for helping with seborrhea, parasitic infections, and fungal and bacterial infections.

If fleas, ticks, or other parasites are the root cause of your dog’s itchy skin, look for a shampoo that is specifically designed to kill these pests (and prevent them in the future) and also has ingredients to soothe irritated skin.

To help your sweet pooch get relief whether it's an allergy or dryness, here are three dog shampoos that are designed to suit itchy skin.

1. The Best Overall Dog Shampoo For Itchy Skin Honeydew Pet Pleasant Lavender Oatmeal Pet Shampoo (8 Oz.) $12 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Amazon reviewers give a major thumbs up to this pet shampoo from Honeydew Pet Pleasant. With more than 1,000 reviews on the site and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, reviewers say that this product works wonders at managing itch. And it’s all thanks to three important ingredients: colloidal oatmeal is soothing, lavender essential oil is calming, and jojoba oil is lightweight, yet super hydrating. Free of artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates, this is also a safe pick for puppies. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “My dog gets itchy skin in the summer months and this shampoo does a great job at soothing dry, itchy skin. I have noticed that the itching and scratching significantly decreases after baths with this shampoo! We have purchased this shampoo twice now.”

2. The Best Budget Dog Shampoo For Itchy Skin Vet's Best Hypo-Allergenic Shampoo For Dogs (16 Oz.) $7 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Itch relief for your pooch for less? It’s totally possible thanks to this budget-friendly pick from Vet’s Best. This hypoallergenic shampoo for dogs is gentle yet effective, with natural ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E that combine to comfort, soothe, and relieve your pet’s itch. The shampoo is formulated by veterinarians and is even soap-free, so you can feel good knowing that you are using a high-quality product on your beloved pet. It's also fragrance free. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “My dog has the WORST allergies of any living creature! He is on a grain free diet, 8 benadryl a day and seasonal allergy supplements every day. And still he chews on his paws and skin until it bloody and raw! I've put him in a cone of too. BUT THIS SHAMPOO!! Hot tamale! From the very first use this had a dramatic effect! His skin wasn't red, he wasn't itching and burning and for the first time in a long time he looked like he was really resting. I can't say enough great things about this! Truly great stuff!”