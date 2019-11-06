The 4 Best Dog Shampoos

To keep your pet’s skin and coat healthy and clean, using one of the best dog shampoos is a must. These quality formulas can help free your dog’s fur from dirt and more while adding luster and softness with botanicals and vitamins. Some are even specially formulated to tackle things like tough odors, sensitive skin, or shedding.

There are many different types of dog shampoos available. So, when you’re trying to choose the best option, it’s important that you consider the ingredients as well as your dog’s unique needs. If your dog had dry or itchy and irritated skin, a shampoo with soothing oatmeal can help soothe and alleviate itchiness. For tangles and frizz, look for options with natural moisturizers like glycerin, aloe vera, and almond oil to help with detangling. And for dogs with sensitive skin, you might want to avoid certain chemicals including artificial fragrance.

According to VetBabble, if you choose a quality gentle shampoo, following up with a dog conditioner isn’t usually necessary. However, using a separate deep conditioner or leave-in treatment may help if your dog suffers from an extremely dry coat.

For more suggestions on which shampoo to use, here’s my roundup of the best dog shampoos for a wide variety of skin and hair types. All of these top-rated picks will have your pooch’s fur smelling and looking great in no time!

1. The Best Overall Dog Shampoo Wahl 4-In-1 Calming Pet Shampoo (24 Oz.) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Wahl's dog shampoo is a top pick for most pet owners. This formula is pH balanced to be gentle on your pooch's skin and alcohol- and paraben-free so that it is less like to irritate their skin. With a calming lavender scent, glycerin for detangling and moisturizing, and chamomile for soothing, it has almost all your bases covered. This shampoo is also allergy friendly to suit most dogs. However, it does have added artificial fragrance so it might not be the best choice for extra-sensitive dogs. What fans say: “Lathered up nice, smells great, made my Rottie as soft as a pillow. It's been almost a week since I used it, and he still smells good, an is soft as can be.”

2. The Best Shampoo For Shedding FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo (16 Oz.) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon For shedding, the FURminator deShedding shampoo is a great option. This shampoo from the creators of the FURminator de-shedding tool is specially formulated to help reduce shedding by targeting the undercoat during the bath. With its enriched formula containing calendula extract, papaya leaf extract, and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, it both detangles and moisturizes. This shampoo is also free of parabens and dyes, For an extra-deep moisturizing treatment, there's a separate matching conditioner available, too. However, because it has an added artificial fragrance, it might not be the best choice for sensitive dogs. What fans say: “This is truly a great product! My dog sheds a ton, but after using this shampoo and the matching conditioner, he's shedding so much less and his coat is significantly softer. Plus, it smells great!”

3. The Best For Sensitive Skin Pro Pet Works Oatmeal Pet Wash (17 Oz.) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Pro Pet Works' all-natural oatmeal wash is excellent for dogs with sensitive skin. This shampoo has soothing and moisturizing ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera gel, almond oil, and vitamins A, D, and E to deeply nurture their skin and coat without irritation. It’s completely alcohol-, soap-, detergent-, and sulfate-free, so it is less likely to irritate their eyes or noses. This shampoo also has a cherry almond scent derived from botanical extracts and no artificial fragrances or colors. What fans say: “I've tried a few different organic, sensitive-skin dog shampoos and we've gotten him to itch less with an oatmeal-based shampoo, but it didn't do anything for his 'lab smell' and coat. The smell is clean and not chemical, and he's not scratching."