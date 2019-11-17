The 3 Best Dog Shampoos For Shedding

Pet hair all over their sofa or carpet can make cleaning up a real chore. So, if your dog tends to shed a lot, having one of the best dog shampoos for shedding won’t stop shedding entirely, but can definitely help. Deshedding shampoos are specially formulated with ingredients like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and vitamin E to help reduce excess shedding, loosen up shedded hairs, and promote a healthy coat. Many of them have skin-soothing extracts like calendula to reduce itching and scratching, too.

When you’re shopping around for a shampoo that’ll address your pet’s shedding, you’ll want to make sure it’s free of any harsh chemicals that can further irritate your pet. If your dog has sensitive skin, look for formulas free of fragrances, sulfates, dyes, and parabens. Using a shampoo that’s pH balanced for dogs (who have a different skin pH than humans) is also a plus.

While most dogs don’t need conditioner after a shampoo, if your dog has dry skin, gets washed more than once a month, or gets tangled easily, it’s a good idea to follow up with a conditioner. I’ve included one in this list that has anti-shed ingredients omega-3 and omega-6, too. However, if your pet’s shedding pattern has suddenly changed or they’re experiencing symptoms like itching or sores, it could be due to an underlying issue that you should discuss with a veterinarian.

After you’re done using one of the best dog shampoos for shedding, be sure to brush your pup daily, if possible, and a few times a week if not to remove any loose hair and avoid tangles.

1. The Best Overall Dog Shampoo For Shedding FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Shampoo $4 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,000 5-star reviews, the FURminator deShedding dog shampoo is a favorite for reducing shedding from the maker of the cult-favorite grooming tool. “It works. Like really works. Our bathtub drain legitimately got clogged from all the hair that came off,” raved one Amazon reviewer. This shampoo has omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, soothing calendula extract, and papaya leaf extract to condition your pup’s coat. It's recommended that you use it monthly. However, if you using it more regularly than that, it's a good idea to pair it with a conditioner. What fans say: “This product is fabulous, my mixed Daschund sheds like crazy; after one shampoo and one conditioner with his bath, the improvement was about 90%.”

2. The Best Shedding Dog Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Burt's Bees for Dogs Natural Shed Control Shampoo $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more natural shampoo that’s fragrance-, dye-, and sulfate-free, Burt’s Bees for Dogs Natural Shed Control Shampoo is worth considering. It's an especially good choice for pups with allergies and sensitive skin. This 97% all-natural shampoo with omega-3 and vitamin E to help reduce shedding and promote coat health is pH balanced and safe for both dogs and puppies. What fans say: “I bought this because I didn't like the fragrance the other shampoos had. This really has no fragrance, and our dog's hair was so soft and shiny. It is a gentle shampoo, too.”

3. The Best Dog Shampoo For Odor & Shedding Nature's Miracle Supreme Odor and Shed Control Shampoo $3 | Amazon See On Amazon For both odor and shedding, Nature’s Miracle Supreme Odor and Shed Control Shampoo does double duty. “This stuff works great on my 90lb Rottweiler. She smells like strawberries or something for a few days after washing, and her coat is so shiny!” raved one reviewer. This de-shedding shampoo is enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and vitamin E oil to help reduce shedding and keep the coat happy. It’s free of dyes or parabens that could irritate your pet’s skin too. And not only is this shampoo budget-friendly, but it also has a pink peony scent to help with odor. However, because of the added fragrance, it might not be the best choice for extra-sensitive dogs. What fans say: “I have a Yorkie. This shampoo works well with his hair, smells great, doesn't irritate his skin.”