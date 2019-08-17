Did you know your pooch can burn their paws walking on hot pavement? To properly protect your pet from injury or discomfort, your pet will want one of the best dog shoes for hot weather. They can help safeguard his or her paws from excessive heat during walks and provide better traction on rugged or slippery surfaces, too.

When it comes to dog shoes, proper fit and sizing are musts. For most boots, you’ll need to measure the width and length of your dog’s paw and match it to the boot’s sizing chart. When measuring the length, start with your dog’s longest toenail down to the bottom of their paw for accuracy. Boots with adjustable straps can also make the fit more comfortable and prevent your dog from pulling them off easily.

Other factors and features to consider include breathability, especially if you plan on taking long walks or hiking in warm weather. Reflective strips to aid in visibility during night walks and water-resistance for the occasional puddle can also be nice to have. However, avoid putting shoes onto your dog when their feet are wet since this can lead to a lot of discomfort. And if your dog hates wearing anything on their feet, adhesive protective pads and wax are lighter protective options, and I've included two favorites in this list at the end, too.

To help you find the perfect solution for your pet, here’s my list of the best dog shoes for hot weather. All of these top-rated boots will safeguard your pet’s paws to prevent painful burning and blistering, especially when the weather is hot.

1. The Overall Best Dog Shoes For Hot Weather QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The QUMY dog boots are a top-rated pick with a 4.3 rating after more than 1,100 reviews. These rugged boots have anti-slip soles to give your dog traction while protecting them from the hot pavement and tough terrain. They can even be worn in the winter months to protect your dog from snow and salt. These are easy to slide on and off because of the wide split opening that also makes them comfy for most pooches. Just be sure to get the proper size. The sizes range from 1.4 inches up to 3.3 inches, so they can fit a variety of dogs. There are also adjustable, reflective velcro straps for a secure fit and to ensure that your dog is visible during evening walks. Since only the soles of these boots are waterproof, they're great to wear in light rain, but any deep water contact should be avoided. These are also not the most breathable option, so if you plan on going for long hikes, they might not be the best choice. Available sizes: 8 from 1.4 x 1.1 inches to 3.3 x 2.9 inches What fans say: “The boots stay on well with no shifting as the double velcro straps keep them in place. The sole is sturdy, with good traction, so not only does my boy have great protection from the hot pavement, but he is able to jump into the car and do all his normal activities without difficulty. We live in the Sonoran desert and I am relieved to know that he is now well protected, not only from the burning summer pavement, but from stickers, burrs and bits of cacti in the desert when we go hiking.”

2. The Most Comfortable And Supportive Dog Booties For Hot Weather Ultra Paws Durable Dog Boots $38 | Amazon See On Amazon If your pet has feet and joints that could use extra support, the Ultra Paws Durable Dog Boots are worth considering. They have foam padding to provide extra comfort and protection when walking in hot or cold weather. The boots also have adjustable foam velcro straps for a soft grip that’s secure. With a wide opening seam, they’re super easy to slip on your dog and hard for them to slip off. They’re machine-washable for easy cleaning and are ideal for senior dogs or any pet that tends to have a hard time on slippery floors since they can be worn inside and out. Plus, you can get them in solid black or red. Available sizes: 5 from 1.25 inches to 4 inches wide What fans say: “Our Border Collie has weak hind legs and slips a lot when walking over our wooden floors. I love the boots. They are easy to put on, looks very comfortable for our dog, he does not complain or even try to chew at them. After a day or so, I also notice that he is more happy with the boots on than off! Highly recommended.”

3. The Best Budget Booties LONSUNEER Puppy Daily Soft Sole Mesh Boots $13 | Amazon See On Amazon LONSUNEER's mesh boots are a breathable choice for about half the price of the first two picks. These booties are soft, with nonslip waterproof soles. Because they are made of mesh but still offer good traction, they are a great choice for longer hikes and hot weather. They can be used indoors on hardwood floors as well to prevent your puppy from slipping. With an opening at the back of the bootie, they’re easy to put on your pup. They also have two reflective straps for night visibility and can be easily hand-washed and air-dried when dirty. Since these booties are mesh, they’re not fully waterproof, so be sure not to get them soaked. They’re available in pink or bright green, too. If you want them in a larger size, you can get the LONSUNEER Dog Boots. Available sizes: 4 from 1.18 x 1.38 inches to 1.89 x 2.32 inches What fans say: “Absolutely adorable! I love that she wears them, they aren't heavy, they breathe, and protect her feet from the hot pavement here in Florida! And they are cute for my girl!"

Another Option: The Best Protective Pads Morezi Paw Protection Anti-Slip Traction Pads $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If your dog hates to wear boots, the Morezi anti-slip traction pads is a good alternative. These nonslip paw pads with hypoallergenic adhesive stick to your pet’s paws, providing temporary protection when walking on hot pavement and even indoors. A silicone gel padding protects your hardwood floors from unnecessary scratches while providing traction for your dog to avoid slipping. You get a total of 24 paw pads, which equals six wearable sets in each pack. These protective pads are also available in blue. Available sizes: 6 from 1.6 x 1.3 inches to 3.4 x 3.0 inches What fans say: “I have tried every boot, shoe and sock for my dog. These are great! They stay on, they're soft and flexible. She doesn't ever realize she has them on.”