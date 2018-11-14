When equipped with the proper footwear for winter, your dog's paws should be protected from cold temperatures, icy terrain, and even toxic de-icing products. When you’re on the prowl for the best dog winter boots, there are some essential features to consider:

Proper sizing: This is usually determined by measuring your dog's paws rather than their weight. Measure carefully while the paw is on the ground and then consult the boot brand's sizing chart. When in doubt, order a size larger. You'll also want to consider whether your dog has intact dewclaws (aka the claw on the side of the paw, typically farther up the leg). These can get pinched in certain boots, so if your pup's dewclaws are intact, you'll want to look for that when assessing the fit.

This is usually determined by measuring your dog's paws rather than their weight. Measure carefully while the paw is on the ground and then consult the boot brand's sizing chart. When in doubt, order a size larger. You'll also want to consider whether your dog has intact dewclaws (aka the claw on the side of the paw, typically farther up the leg). These can get pinched in certain boots, so if your pup's dewclaws are intact, you'll want to look for that when assessing the fit. Adjustability: For the best fit, opt for boots with adjustable straps.

For the best fit, opt for boots with adjustable straps. Water-resistance: Whether it’s raining or snowing, you'll want boots that deflect moisture and keep those paws from getting soaked.

Whether it’s raining or snowing, you'll want boots that deflect moisture and keep those paws from getting soaked. Traction: The soles of the boots need to have good grip to prevent sliding around on slippery paths. Look for soles made of durable rubber.

Once you've found the right boots, let your dog practice wearing them indoors first if they're not used to the feeling. With all this in mind, here's the best dog boots for winter to help you get started.

1 The Overall Best Winter Boots For Most Dogs My Busy Dog Water Resistant Dog Boots $36 Amazon See On Amazon These durable winter dog boots feature rugged rubber soles that deliver traction and grip, as well as protection from the elements. All of the fabric is sewn rather than glued, so these boots will last longer than some of the others on the market. The wide-split seam allows you to take them on and off your dog easily, and convenient straps make it simple to adjust the fit. Additionally, each strap has reflective fastening for visibility. As a feel-good bonus, the boots support dogs in need via the company's “Paw for Paw” program. The only drawback is that a few reviewers said the Velcro strap is at the level of the dewclaw (though this height will vary from pup to pup). Available Sizes: 1.5 to 3.25 inches wide

2 The Runner-Up: Another Durable Boot With Oxford Fabric LONSUNEER Paw Protector Dog Boots $17 Amazon See On Amazon These winter dog boots are not quite as tough as the previous pick, but they will keep your dogs paws warm and protected from outdoor elements. They're made with sturdy, top-grade Oxford fabric and a skid-proof sole that's flexible and comfy. With a wide, elastic closure at the top, these can be fastened with the help of an easy Velcro strap. "My dog loved these boots from the first time he wore them," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "He has been getting foxtails stickers in his feet and they have gotten quite sore. So now his feet have healed up and he is a much happier dog." Available Sizes: 1.97 - 3.15 inches wide

3 The Best Winter Boots For Extra Small Dogs GabeFish Warm Anti Slip Winter Boots $12 Amazon See On Amazon While these aren't the most rugged, outdoor-focused boots, they're among the coziest, and should be able to fit paws that are too small for the previous picks. These soft winter dog boots boast fuzzy fleece on the inside and chic suede on the outside, plus a durable rubber outsole. They also have adjustable, magic tape straps to prevent them from flopping around. Available in both brown and pink, these boots are meant for extra tiny dogs. In fact, they can even be used for cats, so if you have a feline friend too, they can share. Available Sizes: 1 - 15 pounds

4 The Most Waterproof Winter Boots Hdwk & Hped Waterproof Dog Hiking Shoes $22 Amazon See On Amazon Designed for wet environments, these waterproof winter dog boots offer solid protection when hiking in the rain or trekking though big mud puddles. They're built with sturdy Lycra material that's soft and flexible while also being exceptionally watertight. The gum-rubber soles deliver superb grip, and the hook closure is simple to operate. There's double reinforcement on the toes, which increases the longevity of the boot and will keep your pup's paws even warmer. What's more, the opening at back of the ankle helps you ease them on without any hassle. These boots aren’t made for extra small dogs, but if they are too big, you can try these waterproof boots for small dogs instead. Available Sizes: 1 .6 to 3.2 inches wide