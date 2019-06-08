There's no better way to say yes to self-care than with a luxurious mattress topper — and down-alternative is a great budget option. But before you start shopping, there are some factors to consider that will help ensure you get the best down-alternative mattress topper for your particular bedroom setup.

One of the biggest factors is thickness. Most mattress toppers come in 2-, 3-, or 4-inch options. In terms of softness and fluffiness, thicker is usually better. However, you'll want to keep in mind that if you purchase a thicker topper, you may need special "deep-pocket" sheets, depending on the height of your mattress.

Before you make a decision, measure your mattress. Standard sheets fit mattresses up to 14 inches thick. That means the combination of your mattress and its topper can't exceed 14 inches if you want to avoid buying special sheets. Of course, sleeping on an extra-thick mattress is truly a treat, so it may be worth investing in the best deep-pocket sheets.

To help you out, I've done some research and organized the best down-alternative mattress toppers below according to their thickness. As you scroll through, think also about the cover material (cotton and polyester are ideal) and durability (grams per square meter is a great measure of this — the higher the better). All of these things will help make sure you get the best fit for your bed, so you can be on your way to more blissful sleep.

1. The Best 2-Inch Mattress Topper Duck & Goose Co Down-Alternative Mattress Topper $77 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With 2 inches of soft microfiber at 1,400 grams per square meter (GSM), this down-alternative mattress topper is a great choice for most people. The exterior fabric is soft and hypoallergenic, while the inside is cool and breathable. To keep it in place, it's equipped with anchor bands that feature durable stitching. Best of all, you can put it in any front loader washing machine, as long as you run it on the cool cycle. What fans say: "I have been through 3 mattress toppers, each time buying a more expensive one, hoping for better results. Each time I was purchasing the gel memory foam toppers. I returned all of them, not being satisfied with the product. So far this plush topper is amazing. It's thick and fluffy enough so when you lay down it hugs your body giving it more support while sleeping. It does not get hot so I have not woken up drenched in sweat like I did with memory foam. Straps on the side keep the topper in place, had it on for over a week already and have not had to readjust it. If you haven't had luck with memory foam toppers, try this."

2. The Best 3-Inch Mattress Topper Royal Plush Down-Alternative Mattress Topper $100 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with 1,200 GSM microfiber filling, this down-alternative mattress topper is a fantastic mid-density choice. Like the previous selection, it has a plush microfiber exterior that's breathable and hypoallergenic, along with secure anchor bands to hold it in place. The key difference is that this one is an inch thicker, making it even fluffier and softer for your sleeping pleasure. What fans say: "OH MY GOD! [It's] beautiful!! as soon as I was opening the zipper it wanted to pop out! I slept soo good, it was seriously like sleeping on a cloud all night!! finally a product that looks exactly like the picture."

3. The Best 4-Inch Mattress Topper Lucid 4-Inch Down-Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $137 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This innovative down-alternative mattress topper features a 4-inch, double-layer design that makes it extra plush and comfortable. The top layer is constructed with 2 inches of cotton down-alternative, while the bottom layer features 2 inches of cooling gel memory foam. The result is that it's exceptionally fluffy without making you hot and sweaty. It's shaped like a fitted sheet to keep it secure on your mattress, and the top portion is removable, as well as machine-washable. What fans say: "So glad I bought this. My mattress is a few years old, and not as comfortable as it used to be. This made it feel like brand new! It forms to fit your body and provides lots of cushion. Great for my back pain."