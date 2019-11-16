The 3 Best Dry Shampoos For Dogs

Keeping your pooch clean and well-groomed can be tough. Fortunately, when traditional bathing isn’t an option or your pup just needs a quick spruce, using one of the best dry shampoos for dogs is an alternative that’s effective, convenient, and fast. The shampoo is applied directly to your pet’s coat to clean, condition, and deodorize. Plus, there’s no rinsing required.

Dry shampoos are perfect for those times when getting your pet wet just isn’t an option, too, like post-surgery. They’re also great to use in between baths when your dog gets just a little dirty. Using dry shampoos in-between baths can also help prevent over-bathing, which can dry out your pet’s skin, causing itchiness and allergy flare-ups.

Dry shampoos are available in foam, spray, or powder form. The foams are excellent at removing grime and dirt from your pet’s fur. However, you may need a towel to dry them off afterward. Dry shampoo sprays are easier to use because they don't require toweling off, but some dogs are afraid of sprays. Powder shampoos are applied and brushed into your dog’s fur. When applying, you have to brush through to remove powdery residue and dirt thoroughly, and make sure not to use too much. Just like with human dry powder shampoos, these can leave whitened streaks on darker hair. Additionally, if odor is the primary problem, there are deodorizing sprays that will offer focused help between deeper washes.

To help you find the perfect dog dry shampoo option, here’s my roundup of the best dry shampoos for dogs to use. All of these top-rated picks let you clean and deodorize your dog’s coat without the stress and hassle of a bath.

1. The Best Overall Dry Shampoo For Dogs Wahl Pet Friendly Waterless No Rinse Oatmeal Shampoo $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Wahl Pet-Friendly Waterless No Rinse Shampoo is a foam-based alternative that pet owners love. “This dry shampoo is amazing!” raved one Amazon reviewer. It’s pH balanced, and alcohol- and paraben-free to be gentle on your dog’s skin. There’s no rinsing required, simply pump the foam in your hands and rub through your pet’s coat to clean and deodorize. Then towel off. This moisturizing formula has oatmeal to help combat dry itchy skin and condition. It’s also available in soothing lavender and chamomile. What fans say: “This is amazing. It actually cleans like I gave my dog a bath with water & he smells so good!”

2. The Best Hypoallergenic Dry Shampoo For Dogs Bodhi Dog Waterless Dog Shampoo $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bodhi Dog Waterless Dog Shampoo is also worth considering, especially if your dog has sensitive skin. This dry shampoo is hypoallergenic and completely free of parabens, SLS, alcohol, sulfates, detergents, and other harsh chemicals. Simply spray and work it into your dog’s fur to clean and refresh. This spray with a soothing lavender scent can also be used to freshen up your dog’s bedding or upholstery where pet odors linger. What fans say: “My dog has sensitive skin and is always licking himself. So, I needed a deodorizing product that wasn't going to irritate his skin and something that was nontoxic in case he licked it off. This stuff is perfect.”

3. A Powder Dry Shampoo For Odor & Oil Fresh Dog Dry Shampoo Powder For Dogs $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Fresh Dog dry shampoo powder helps soak up oil and buildup to refresh your pet between baths. It’s also free of harsh dyes, synthetic fragrances, parabens, and detergents and has a lavender-rosemary scent from essential oils. Plus, it makes an excellent carpet and pet bedding freshener, too, that you can sprinkle on and vacuum up. It's pH balanced and easy to use. Just sprinkle onto your pet and brush. A little bit of this powder goes a long way. However, some reviewers found that it needed to be brushed through very thoroughly to avoid white residue. What fans say: “Great stuff for that stinky dog that hates water! I couldn't live without this product. The pups don't seem to mind it at all, and it doesn't burn their skin like other products. A must-have for outside doggies.”