Whether they’re digging through the trash, playing in the mud, or chasing after a skunk, dogs often get into the smelliest of situations. So having the best dog shampoos for odor on hand is a necessity for any dog parent.

Can I use my regular shampoo on my dog?

While it is easy to think that your scented hair shampoo might help to get rid of your dog’s smell, they're actually not a great choice for your pet. Dog and human skin have different pH levels, so when you use a human shampoo on a dog, you could actually cause your pet’s skin to become dry and flaky, and even be vulnerable to parasites, viruses, and bacteria.

What should I look for in a dog shampoo for odor?

The strongest dog shampoos that neutralize odors will control bacteria and wash away extra oil and grime on your pet’s skin and often have labels that say things like “odor control.” While fragrance can leave your pooch smelling great, if you don’t want to use any artificial fragrances on their skin, look for shampoos that contain essential oils like lavender or are completely fragrance-free. Beyond that, pay attention to the other ingredients in the shampoo, especially if your pet has sensitive skin. Ingredients like parabens (or other preservatives) and sulfates (which make shampoo super sudsy, but could potentially irritate your dog’s skin) do appear in some dog shampoos, so if you choose to avoid them, make sure to read the product label before purchasing.

Some dog shampoos are also designed for other needs, too, like helping control shedding. But, if your dog gets sprayed by a skunk, it's best to use a special skunk odor remover before shampooing to permanently get rid of this smelliest of scents, and I’ve even got a pick that will do just that. (And yes, it works better than tomato juice.)

Leave your pooch smelling fresh as new with these top-rated dog shampoos from Amazon.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Wahl Odor Control Shampoo For Pets (24 Oz.) $6 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, reviewers say that this shampoo from Wahl works exceptionally to control odors. “I have an English bulldog that naturally gains odor in his skin folds. [...] I use Wahl dog products regularly and I have yet to find a more gentle and successful product for the price range,” one reviewer wrote. The eucalyptus and spearmint scented shampoo is great for deodorizing and cleaning fur of any length (from short to long coats) and will leave your pooch smelling great. The shampoo works into a nice, thick lather (but does not contain sulfates), and you’ll love how shiny your pet’s fur looks after just a single use. The odor-control shampoo is pH balanced, and also alcohol- and paraben-free.

2. The Best Odor Control Shampoo That Also Helps With Shedding Nature's Miracle Supreme Odor & Shed Control Shampoo (16 Oz.) $3 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Control shedding and odor with a single product? This shampoo from Nature’s Miracle is the answer, as it does both of these things, and well, too. “Seems to really help with the shedding! Lathers well and my dogs coat is super soft after using this. Will buy again,” one reviewer wrote. While free of dyes and parabens, this pet shampoo does contain sulfates and fragrance (so if your pet’s skin is super sensitive, this may not be the best option). Despite this, reviewers still give this pick a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, so you know it’s the real deal.

3. The Best Odor Control Shampoo For Puppies Pet Pleasant Lavender Oatmeal Pet Shampoo (8 Oz.) $12 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Once puppies start moving around on their own (even if they are just a few weeks old) it’s usually safe to give them a regular bath. And when they’re ready, you should reach for this shampoo from Pet Pleasant, which is ultra-gentle and paraben- and sulfate-free, but still gets your pet nice and clean. It's also the only one of these picks to call itself safe for puppies. However, this shampoo can be used on dogs of all ages and uses natural ingredients to fight smelly pet odors. Jojoba oil, lavender essential oil, and colloidal oatmeal all go to work to clean, deodorize, and moisturize your pet. Amazon reviewers just love it. With more than 1,000 reviews on the site and an impressive 4.7-star rating, reviewers say that this shampoo gets the job done. “I had tried a couple different shampoos on my puppy, but they kept drying out her skin and she would smell bad the next day. [...] After looking all over for decent lavender scented oatmeal shampoo I ordered this. I have absolutely loved it! I have two boxer mixes (one adult and one puppy) and it leaves their skin and fur moisturized and leaves them smelling nice and clean,” one wrote. Since there is a lavender scent from the essential oils, if you'd prefer a fragrance-free option, you should look to the next one.

4. The Best Fragrance-Free Odor Control Shampoo Earthbath All Natural Pet Shampoo, Oatmeal & Aloe Fragrance-Free (16 Oz.) $14 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If fragrances bother you or your pet, then this fragrance-free odor-control shampoo from Earthbath is the best pick. The all-natural pet shampoo is ideal for dogs with dry, itchy, or sensitive skin because it contains oatmeal and aloe, both of which are super soothing, and it is still a strong enough shampoo to remove unwanted pet odors. This pH-balanced shampoo is sulfate- and paraben-free, and is even biodegradable. And Amazon reviewers? Well they say that this shampoo has worked wonders for their pet. “It cleans and shines, and removes odor,” one reviewer noted of this scent-free formula. But if fragrance isn’t problematic for your pet, this shampoo also comes in a variety of different fragranced options including one scented with sweet orange oil to degrease and deodorize.