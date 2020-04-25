If you're having a hard time deciding between a regular coffee brewer and a single-cup coffee maker, consider your problem solved. Thanks to the best dual coffee makers — which can brew small cups and large pots in a single appliance — you’re now able to have the best of both worlds. Some machines have the ability to brew K-cups, while others only work with ground coffee. In other words, they're made to keep everyone caffeinated and happy.

Before you begin shopping for a new multipurpose coffee maker, you should decide which additional features could make your life easier. Some machines come with brew-pause buttons that interrupt the drip process so you can grab a quick cup. Others boast warming plates and programmable features so you can time out exactly when you'll need your coffee without having to wait so much. Some makers also offer different brew strengths and the ability to personalize the height of your single-serve so you can fill travel a mug or 12-ounce travel cup. And if you have someone in your house that doesn't like coffee, don't worry. One of the options below offers a hot water spout for tea.

Without further ado, take a look at the best dual coffee makers available on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best: A Dual Coffee Maker That Uses Grounds And K-Cups Hamilton Beach 49976 FlexBrew Coffee Maker $99 | Amazon See On Amazon Made to accommodate both ground coffee and K-cups, this dual brewer by Hamilton Beach can fill a 12-cup carafe or a personal mug of almost any size (thanks to the height-adjustable drip tray). It lets you choose between two coffee strength, and this machine is also programmable so you can determine when your coffee is made in advance. There's even a convenient automatic pause option one the carafe side, along with a warming plate to keep everything hot. The auto-shutoff feature kicks in after two hours — and it's available in four colors, including black, black and silver, black and stainless steel, and white. This one is a favorite with people who enjoy K-cup brewing but want more versatility, boasting a 4.1-star rating after more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote, "I've had this coffee maker for four months and use it on a daily basis. I love that it's easy to program, easy to clean, and makes the coffee nice and hot."

2. The Budget Pick: A Dual Brewer That Just Works With Coffee Grounds Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable dual coffee maker from Hamilton Beach is made to be used with coffee grounds only (not K-cups). Like the first selection, it gives you the option of making a personal cup on one side or a 12-cup pot on the other — and you can select the strength of your brew. Similarly, you can pause the machine mid-brew. The single-serve side is also height-adjustable, and it's fully programmable and equipped with an auto-shutoff feature that powers the device down after two hours. There's also a warming plate to keep your brew nice and hot. However, it's only available in one color combination of black and stainless steel. Over 5,000 coffee lovers raved about this machine on Amazon, with one writing, "Very happy with this machine! Perfect for me! Mostly use the single serve side but like the option of full carafe when needed!"