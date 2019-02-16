Quality earbuds are key, and the best earbuds with a mic ensure you can a) listen to your favorite tunes, b) take calls on the go, and c) interact with voice assistants like Siri and Amazon's Alexa. As you shop around for the pair that's right for you, there are some specs that matter more than others depending on your needs. And of course, no matter the technology involved, everyone wants their earbuds to feel comfortable to wear.

What To Look For When Choosing Earbuds With A Mic

Mic quality. Earbuds with built-in dual microphones or technology like MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) have special acoustic sensors that deliver the best sound. Noise-canceling or noise-isolating features. These block out disruptive background noise to ensure the sound is uninterrupted on both ends — whether you're on a call or listening to music. Bluetooth range. If you opt for a pair of wireless earbuds, they should have solid connectivity with Bluetooth 4.0 range or higher.

Now that you know what to look for in a comfortable pair of earbuds with a mic, I have great news: Some of the best ones are available on Amazon. With these ideal specs in mind, here, browse my picks for the pairs three worth considering, in my opinion.

1 The Overall Best Earbuds With Mic, All Things Considered 1MORE Earbuds $77 Amazon See On Amazon Designed by Grammy Award-winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, these 1MORE earbuds feature a MEMS microphone. The tiny acoustic sensors in the receiver create a crystal-clear sound that's hard to get from standard mics. They're super comfortable and have three drivers to create a deeper bass sound, plus their in-line, three-button remote provides seamless controls. Each set comes with a leather-like carrying case and nine sets of different-sized earbuds (six silicone and three foam) to ensure you get the most noise-isolating fit. What fans say: "The microphone works very well, and people have reported to me that my voice comes through clearly on their end. I do not have to speak up loudly, and I can just speak conversationally while using these."

2 A Pair Of Wireless Earbuds With A Mic That Connects To Multiple Devices Shure SE215 Earbuds $149 Amazon See On Amazon These earbuds from Shure feature multi-point pairing so you can connect to two Bluetooth devices. The microphone is enabled with Bluetooth 4.1, making it compatible with most smartphones, laptops, and tables — all within a 30-foot range. Thanks to a frequency between 2,402 megahertz and 2,480 megahertz, they've got a crisp sound, and the attached three-button remote control makes it easy to activate voice commands, call people, and navigate through settings. Plus, their comfortable, behind-the-ear design and sound-isolating "sleeves" block up to 37 decibels of ambient noise. Get them with black, white, blue, or clear buds. What fans say: "The inline microphone is really clear over the two calls I've had today. I asked the person on the other line if they could hear a difference, and they said I sounded great."