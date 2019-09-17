If you want to splurge on the best egg crate mattress topper out there, this Best Price Mattress 3-inch one is a fantastic option. It's made of CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam and is available in a wide range of sizes, even hard-to-find twin extra large and short queen. Its purple color is also not just for show; the mattress topper is actually infused with lavender which gives it a calming, pleasant scent. If you're not a lavender fan, you can also choose the copper-infused topper, which touts anti-microbial benefits. This mattress topper also comes with a three-year warranty and is durable and long-lasting even with daily use. Important to note: Since this topper is made of regular memory foam, it doesn't offer any cooling properties.

What fans say: "When I received this, I unpacked it and laid it out flat on my couch in the den. I let it plump up and air out. My whole room smelled like lovely lavender for a day....Then I put in on the bed after removing all the sheets, mattress pad, etc. It was every bit of 3 inches if not more when it plumped up, which only took a few hours to be fully done. The first night sleeping on it, I smelled the lovely lavender scent in a soft way and I slept wonderfully. The next night I slept on it, the scent was a little more faint and now it's barely detectable. The comfort level is amazing. It plumps right up in place. I have nothing but positive things to say about this; it's perfect in every way!"

Sizes Available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King

