The 3 Best Egg Crate Mattress Toppers
When you want to give your mattress a boost, a mattress topper is a simple solution to make your bed more comfortable and supportive. And, because egg crate mattress toppers have a textured, supportive surface unlike flat mattress pads, they allow more air to flow underneath you while you're sleeping. So whether you're a hot sleeper or just looking for the extra support, investing in one of the best egg crate mattress topper will help you sleep better through the night.
When shopping, you'll want to keep a few things in mind:
- Thickness: You can find egg crate mattress toppers that range from 1 to 4 inches. Thicker toppers will offer more support and cushioning but come at a higher cost.
- Material: Most egg crate mattress toppers are made of supportive, body-conforming memory foam. However, if you tend to run hot while you sleep, you may want to look for one that is made of memory foam that's infused with a cooling gel designed to keep you from overheating.
- Scent: Since memory foam may emit a chemical scent when brand new, some toppers are infused with natural oils or herbs to counteract this. Either way: Any scent, whether chemical or botanical, will likely dissipate over time.
Take a look below for more details on the best egg crate mattress toppers.
1. The Best Overall: Zinus 2-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Air Flow Topper
This Zinus gel memory foam air flow topper is one of the most popular and well-rated egg crate mattress toppers on Amazon, and it's not hard to see why. You can customize your mattress topper to the size and thickness you prefer, choosing from 1.5-, 2-, 3-, and 4-inch thicknesses and all the standard bed sizes. (Keep in mind, they get pricier as you size up.) All options are made of cooling CertiPUR-US-certified gel memory foam and are backed by a five-year limited warranty. Also, there's less chemical foam scent with this topper, thanks to the infusion of green tea extract and castor oil, which help eliminate any odor-causing bacteria.
What fans say: "Just what we were wanting, good price and so soft. We are sleeping on a horrible mattress in our college apartment. It was like sleeping on a brick! Now that we ordered this, it is so much softer and way more comfortable! I would definitely recommend."
- Sizes Available: Twin, Full, Queen, King
2. The Runner Up: Milliard 2-Inch Egg Crate Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
While a little more expensive than the previous option, this Milliard egg crate gel memory foam mattress topper is still a solid choice. There are no thicknesses you can choose from (this is a 2-inch mattress topper), but you can match the size of the topper to your own bed size. And, it's even hypoallergenic, in case you have any allergies or are sensitive to any materials. It's won over hundreds of Amazon fans who give it rave reviews.
What fans say: "Oh my gosh... what a terrific and cost-effective solution for achy joints. I generally don’t like memory foam. I don’t like being swallowed by it. But the 2-inch egg-crate with holes in it for ventilation has been wonderful. Placed under the mattress cover, the mild bumpiness feels great."
- Sizes Available: Twin, Full, Queen, King
3. The Best Investment: Best Price Mattress 3-Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Bed Topper
If you want to splurge on the best egg crate mattress topper out there, this Best Price Mattress 3-inch one is a fantastic option. It's made of CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam and is available in a wide range of sizes, even hard-to-find twin extra large and short queen. Its purple color is also not just for show; the mattress topper is actually infused with lavender which gives it a calming, pleasant scent. If you're not a lavender fan, you can also choose the copper-infused topper, which touts anti-microbial benefits. This mattress topper also comes with a three-year warranty and is durable and long-lasting even with daily use. Important to note: Since this topper is made of regular memory foam, it doesn't offer any cooling properties.
What fans say: "When I received this, I unpacked it and laid it out flat on my couch in the den. I let it plump up and air out. My whole room smelled like lovely lavender for a day....Then I put in on the bed after removing all the sheets, mattress pad, etc. It was every bit of 3 inches if not more when it plumped up, which only took a few hours to be fully done. The first night sleeping on it, I smelled the lovely lavender scent in a soft way and I slept wonderfully. The next night I slept on it, the scent was a little more faint and now it's barely detectable. The comfort level is amazing. It plumps right up in place. I have nothing but positive things to say about this; it's perfect in every way!"
- Sizes Available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King
