The 6 Best Soft Mattress Toppers
Whether you have an old mattress you want to breathe new life into, or a new one you want to make even more fabulous, a mattress topper is a simple way to improve your sleep game. With comfort being the key objective, you'll want the best soft mattress topper out there. There are several things to consider when shopping:
- Firmness: While it may seem like "firm" and soft" are contradictions, it's typically comfier to have a degree of support so you don't sink into your bed too deeply. How firm you like it will depend on personal preference — just make sure it offers some sort of structure.
- Temperature: No one wants to spend all night rolling around in puddles of sweat. To avoid that hot and sticky feeling, your mattress topper should be made with breathable material. This could be gel memory foam, latex, down alternative, or another material that offers sufficient ventilation.
- Secure fit: Few things are more annoying than a mattress topper that slides all over the place. Your topper should conform to your bed with fitted corners or even built-in straps to hold it in place.
Beyond that, it's an added plus if the topper is fully hypoallergenic and machine-washable (even if it's only the cover). To help you find that magic combination, I've done some homework for you and made a list of the best soft mattress toppers available. Check out my picks below.
1. The Best Gel Foam Mattress Topper
What's great about it: If softness is your goal, this is one of the best foam mattress toppers by far. It's made with 100 percent gel memory foam that's not only super comfy but anti-microbial, too. That means it reduces dust mites (also known as allergens) and won't get odorous if you're a hot and sweaty sleeper. In addition to that, it's also one of the best mattress toppers for side sleepers due to its ability to mold to your body. It has special channels for ventilation and a removable, hypoallergenic cover that's easy to wash.
What fans say: "I'm a side sleeper so the memory foam is great in forming to my body and I can honestly say that I feel way better in the morning than I did before I got the topper. I don't toss and turn as much and my back/neck doesn't bother me like it did before throughout the day. I LOVE the fact that it has a washable cover; that was the real selling point for me."
- Available sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
2. The Best Latex Foam Mattress Topper
What's great about it: Constructed with 100 percent natural latex, this option is one of the best foam mattress toppers out there, particularly in terms of softness and comfort. It feels cozy, but it's still firm enough that you won't sink down into the abyss. Plus, latex is known for staying cool and offering plenty of ventilation. This is an ideal choice for folks who like their mattress to be both soft and super supportive.
What fans say: "Can't recommend this enough ... I put a nice tv in the bedroom a few years ago, but I haven't been able to watch a single thing because I fall asleep within a minute or two of climbing into bed. If you have problems getting comfortable on a firm bed, don't make the mistake of buying a soft mattress that will offer poor support. Just get a soft topper! Your body will thank you."
- Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King (with 1-, 2-, and 3-inch options)
3. The Best Down Alternative Mattress Topper
What's great about it: This high-quality down alternative mattress topper is built with 1,400 grams per square meter (GSM) of soft microfiber that offers the softness of down feathers without the high cost or impact on animals. The hypoallergenic material on the outside feels silky against your skin. Inside, the filling is cool and well-ventilated to prevent you from getting overheated. On top of all that, the whole thing can go in any front-loading washing machine (just make sure to run it on cool).
What fans say: "I was looking for a soft and fluffy topper that I could just sink into and be surrounded by a 'pillow' type experience. This fits the bill. I've only had it for a few days, but it doesn't seem to flatten out. It fits my queen bed perfectly, lays on top with corner anchors, so there are no 'sides' to try to pull around the mattress. It hasn't shifted ... I am happy I bought it."
- Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King
4. The Best Mattress Topper For Back Pain
What's great about it: While most of the selections on this list will help with soreness, this one has an especially large number of reviews specifically pointing to its ability to relieve back and neck aches, making it one of the best mattress toppers for back pain. Made with patented Tempur foam, it's designed with medium firmness, which is most ideal for folks with back problems. The unique material conforms to your body's natural contours and keeps you comfortable but also cool. The removable cover is machine-washable with hypoallergenic properties that won't irritate your skin. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty. This option is pricier than the others but worth it if you're prone to back pain.
What fans say: "My wife and I both suffer from back pain ... I bit the bullet, bought this thing, and have never been happier. Our back pain is virtually gone. I HIGHLY recommend this mattress topper! It's one of the best purchases I have made. And, it is saving me a lot of money in doctor visits and physical therapy appointments!"
- Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
5. The Best For Air Mattresses
What's great about it: Unfortunately, the market is fairly limited when it comes to toppers made especially for air mattresses. That said, this one is a pretty decent option if you're looking for something simple to make your camping or temporary sleeping arrangement a little comfier. The affordable air mattress topper is essentially just a half-inch piece of foam that fits over your mattress. It has a removable cover with fitted corners to keep it in place. Several reviewers said they were surprised at how comfy it is given the price. Of course, you can also use any of the other choices on this list; the advantage here is that because it's designed for camping, it's extremely portable and packs down well.
What fans say: "Love Love Love! I ordered this for an 11 day camping trip and it honestly made the trip for me. Sleeping on an air mattress for so long would have been exhausting without it."
- Available sizes: One size (Double/Queen)
6. The Best Scented Mattress Topper
What's great about it: What could be better than a mattress topper that's soft and silky while also smelling like delicious lavender? This high-quality memory foam mattress topper is infused with a unique scented formula that's designed to feel calming and help you fall asleep. Reviewers say it smells soothing and is comfortable, too. The body-conforming foam is well-ventilated and hypoallergenic, and fans say it doesn't make you sink down.
What fans say: "It's super soft but with enough firmness to keep shape. The lavender infuses your whole house. I even had a mishap with my new puppy jumping on my bed and peeing on this. Once I dried it out there is no trace of urine smell and my house still has the scent of lavender in it. Three of my coworkers took my advice and ordered this and are all in love with it. It really does make your bed!"
- Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
