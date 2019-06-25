What's great about it: If softness is your goal, this is one of the best foam mattress toppers by far. It's made with 100 percent gel memory foam that's not only super comfy but anti-microbial, too. That means it reduces dust mites (also known as allergens) and won't get odorous if you're a hot and sweaty sleeper. In addition to that, it's also one of the best mattress toppers for side sleepers due to its ability to mold to your body. It has special channels for ventilation and a removable, hypoallergenic cover that's easy to wash.

What fans say: "I'm a side sleeper so the memory foam is great in forming to my body and I can honestly say that I feel way better in the morning than I did before I got the topper. I don't toss and turn as much and my back/neck doesn't bother me like it did before throughout the day. I LOVE the fact that it has a washable cover; that was the real selling point for me."