To keep your home smelling clean and fresh with minimal effort, you’ll want one of the best electric air fresheners. They’re super convenient and easy to use. Most work with built-in fans that help purify or fragrance a whole room.

There are all types of electric air fresheners. The most common are the small and powerful kinds that sit directly in your outlet dispersing scents from oil or gel. These come in a variety of scents from soothing lavender and chamomile to vibrant fruity tropical scents.

If you prefer a more natural approach, aromatherapy essential oil diffusers are also a great option. By curating your essential oils to your mood, you can help boost your mood as well as how your home smells. For example, according to Marlynn Wei M.D., J.D., in Psychology Today, lavender may help with "mild insomnia and provide better quality of sleep." Peppermint, sandalwood, and tea tree are also popular. Many suggest that they can boost energy, calm the nerves, and even improve immunity. Some diffusers also double as mini humidifiers, making them perfect additions to your bedroom nightstand or another room to help with dry skin and congestion.

If you'd prefer an unscented option, carbon-filter air purifiers neutralize odors without having to add scent. The best ones have an indicator light so you know when it's time to freshen it up.

For eliminating unpleasant odors in your home, here’s my list of the best electric air fresheners on Amazon. All of these top-rated units help to leave any room fresh and smelling great.

1. The Best Overall Electric Air Freshener Air Wick Scented Oil Warmer (4-Count) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Air Wick's scented oil warmers are a top pick for freshening up your home with a 4.3-star rating and tons of refillable fragrance choices available. Each order includes a total of four warmers, perfect for outfitting several rooms in a home. The warmer features adjustable controls for fragrance intensity. Plus, each fragrance refill will lasts up to 45 days. This pack includes just the base units, so you can choose your fragrance. A wide variety of scents are available including the light, breezy Fresh Waters pack with essential oils and Lavender Chamomile that’s perfect for placing in bedrooms or anywhere you want to relax and unwind. Complete starter kits are also available with both the wall unit and scents included. What fans say: “I like that they last a long time on the lowest setting and the smell isn’t overwhelming. I have a baby, cats, and a husband all sensitive to smells and it doesn’t bother any of them even though I have one in almost every room in the house.”

2. The Best Essential Oil Diffuser InnoGear Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The InnoGear ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is a natural air freshener option that diffuses essential oils into the air for a pleasant therapeutic scent. This diffuser is also a humidifier emitting a light cool mist to help prevent dryness and stuffiness all year round, making it a great choice next to your bed. With its ultrasonic operation, it’s quiet, so you won’t be disturbed while watching TV or sleeping. There’s also an automatic shut-off feature for when the water is empty. This diffuser features LED mood lights to illuminate your room, too. The brightness is adjustable or can be turned entirely off, and it can rotate through seven colors. You can even choose between intermittent misting, continuous misting, and just the lights. With a 4.3-star rating after more than 16,000 reviews, it's an Amazon cult favorite. Although essential oils are not included with the diffuser, you can purchase individual oils or inexpensive sets. The Pure Aroma aromatherapy oils set with six oils, including lavender, tea tree, peppermint, and sweet orange, is a great one to consider and less than $12. What fans say: “So my roommate is allergic to every air freshener on this planet, but I needed a solution to the "smell" in my apartment. This diffuser is amazing. Easy to control color/water output, small and compact, easy to clean, and outright beautiful. It's great for my apartment.”