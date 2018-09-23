When you're in the market for one of the best electric woks, there are a number of things to know off the bat.

The average electric wok ranges from roughly 4.5 to 7 quarts in size. You'll want to buy one that has a non-stick coating, preferably not made of Teflon, which can peel off and be hazardous to your health and the safety of your food.

Beyond size and protective coating, the biggest decision you'll need to make is your budget. In your search, you'll find that there is a wide gap in price between the most affordable options and the absolute best electric woks out there. While, yes, affordable starter models can cost as little as $50, top-tier woks can run up to $400 in price. What's the difference between the top-of-the-line woks and their more affordable counterparts?

The biggest difference you'll find is in the evenness with which they cook your food. More expensive models will often also come with additional temperature controls, and be constructed with higher-quality materials. So, consider now whether you are looking for the absolute best cooking experience money can buy, or if you'd rather purchase a starter wok that can still get the job done.

To help you out pick out the best electric wok for you, I sifted through dozens of high-rated options to determine the absolute best ones out there. Keep scrolling. The perfect wok is waiting right below.

1 The Most Affordable That's Still Worth Buying Aroma 7-Quart Nonstick Electric Wok With Lid, 7 Quarts $44 Amazon This 7-quart wok is both the most affordable in this roundup and largest. The biggest downfall here is that it's higher maintenance to clean than other woks, and doesn't deliver as even a cooking experience as more expensive models. See On Amazon At 7 quarts, this budget wok also does an excellent job heating up quickly but has extra room for making large dishes. The easy-turn temperature dial allows you to control the heat and its non-stick coating prevents your meats and veggies from clumping on the sides. Its safety design keeps the handles from getting hot so you won’t burn your fingers when moving it around or washing it. The lid features a high-dome shape that allows for bigger meals and locks in the flavor. One downside that several Amazon reviewers noted is the cord isn't detachable like most electric woks which makes it harder to clean.

2 A Slightly More Expensive Wok That's Dishwasher Safe Presto 5900 1500-Watt Stainless-Steel Electric Wok, 5 Quarts $78 Amazon This wok is only 5 quarts, which is on the smaller side, but that means it'll also take up less space in your kitchen. Plus, unlike the unit under $50, this one is dishwasher safe. See On Amazon With over 600 reviews on Amazon, this popular electric wok is a dishwasher-safe selection made of smooth and sturdy stainless steel. It has a 5-quart capacity that's big enough to cook in without taking over your cupboards. The 1500-watt heating mechanism gets hot fast and is capable of warming the entire aluminum-coated base. It has loop-style handles that make it easy to carry and the unit comes with a wooden spatula and tempered-glass lid. The only drawback is that some reviewers complained its sides don’t get as hot as the base, so if you want more even heat distribution, check out some of the higher-end options. But for the price, this one is a great deal.