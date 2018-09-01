Maybe you've heard that Teflon can release harmful chemicals when heated to high temperatures, and if you're in the market for a nonstick pan, you'll likely encounter the controversial material. Enter: The best nonstick pans without Teflon. These boast the same stick-proof qualities, yet they remain safe to use at all temperatures.

First of all, if you don't know what makes Teflon pans dangerous at high heat, here's a quick rundown featuring some wild-sounding chemical names. Teflon pans are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and that PTFE turns into the toxin Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at elevated temperatures. Thankfully, Teflon isn't essential for nonstick pans, as ones made with ceramic coatings are great, non-toxic — aka PFOA-free — alternatives.

To take the guesswork out of finding a quality, PFOA-free nonstick pan, I've done the research for you and outlined the best options Amazon has to offer, below. From a budget pick to a full-on set, keep reading to choose your new favorite kitchen companion. No matter which one you choose, know this: You'll soon be able to sear your favorite foods at scolding temperatures without worrying about any potential contamination. Want to chef it up even more? Snag these practical gadgets, too.

1 The Overall Best Nonstick Pan Without Teflon Considering Price & Reviews GreenPan Lima Ceramic Nonstick Covered Frypan $34 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a Thermolon ceramic material, this nonstick pan by GreenPan is free of Teflon and other potentially hazardous materials. Featuring a coating that's designed to facilitate excellent heat conduction, it won't release any harmful fumes or blister or peel into your food — even at high temperatures. Its stainless steel handles are shaped to provide a comfortable grip, and the included glass lid lets you monitor your food, too. Of the more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon, fans praised this cookware for being "very durable." One reviewer raved, "This small ceramic nonstick pan is the best it is very easy clean up. I make eggs every morning in it and plan on ordering another even larger size for recipes that require a larger pan. The best part is it is made with all good materials."

2 A Value Set Of Three Teflon-Free Nonstick Pans Ozeri Green Earth Frying Pan, Set Of 3 $57 Amazon See On Amazon If you need more than one pan, Ozeri's $57 set of nonstick frying pans is a great value. They've got a ceramic coating and are 100 percent PFOA-free. Plus, thanks to their honeycomb-textured cooking surface, you'll get that coveted heat distribution that's safe at all temperatures. The best part? The coating scratch- and abrasion-resistant, making it super easy to keep clean. What's more, all three pans have a heat-resistant, silicone-coated handle to avoid potential burns. With more than 800 reviews on Amazon and a 3.5-star rating, this value set definitely has its fans. However, some reviewers warn that they might not be as nonstick as their Teflon-laden counterparts — but they'll hold up if you take care of them properly. "I know some of the reviews report that the non-stick coating doesn't last, but we haven't had any issues with them," reads a review noting helpful care techniques. It continues, "I don't wash the pans. I do wipe them out with a dish towel as soon as I remove food from them, when they're still warm."