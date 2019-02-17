Why pay extra to have your feet scrubbed at a salon, when for about the same cost of a single salon pedicure, you can buy your very own electronic foot file? The best electronic foot files make removing dead skin, corns, and calluses simple and affordable to do yourself.

But, since there are a lot of options to choose from, you'll want to pay attention to a few key features that will help ensure you get a quality foot file for a great price. For instance, not all electronic foot files are waterproof, which means if you want to scrub your feet while you take a shower or soak in a bath, not all models are up to the job.

Likewise, some foot files take longer to charge, have a shorter running time, or require additional replacement heads that may or may not be included. Pay attention to the specs of the foot file in order to make sure it matches what you're looking for.

I've waded through the options out there and have hand-picked a few files that are sure to make scrubbing your feet an easy (if not fun) task. Scroll down for my picks for the best electronic foot files.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered MiroPure Electric Foot File $27 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.4-star Amazon rating, the MiroPure electronic foot file is one of the most popular files out there — manual or electric. Not only is it rechargeable via USB, but it boasts a long, 80-minute continuous run time and only takes around two hours to fully charge. This file also comes with two diamond crystal-infused heads that can spin 360 degrees to gently grind away the toughest of skin. The fine head is best for delicate skin while the coarser head is better able to tackle thick calluses. To top it all off, this electronic foot file is also fully waterproof, so you can safely use it while in the shower or bathtub. It's even designed with an ergonomic grip that makes it easy and comfortable to hold while wet. What fans say: "I’ve had two particularly bad calluses on my right foot for a long time, and they hurt. This product handled them in two minutes. I have a completely different foot than I did just a few minutes ago!"

2 The Runner Up Denicer Electronic Foot File $26 Amazon See On Amazon While this foot file from Dencier takes a bit longer to charge (two to three hours to reach full charge) when compared to the overall best, it boasts a major, money-saving plus: It comes with four different quartz sand heads, one fine and three coarse. This means you can go a long time after the initial purchase before having to buy replacement heads. Charge it once via its handy USB cord and it can run for 50 minutes, plenty of time to take care of any lingering dry or dead skin on your feet. And, like the option above, it's 100 percent waterproof so you can use it seamlessly on wet or dry land. Most importantly, though, it's very effective at removing hard, dry calluses and corns from feet while still being gentle to your skin. Isn't that all you really need? What fans say: "Nothing has ever worked to smooth my heels for more than a few days. Not pedicures, not foot creams, not sandpaper boards, nothing. But this easy to use file quickly and easily removes the roughness and my heels stay smooth for 10 days to two weeks!! It keeps its charge for ages and is not too aggressive in filing."