The 3 Best Electronic Foot Files
Why pay extra to have your feet scrubbed at a salon, when for about the same cost of a single salon pedicure, you can buy your very own electronic foot file? The best electronic foot files make removing dead skin, corns, and calluses simple and affordable to do yourself.
But, since there are a lot of options to choose from, you'll want to pay attention to a few key features that will help ensure you get a quality foot file for a great price. For instance, not all electronic foot files are waterproof, which means if you want to scrub your feet while you take a shower or soak in a bath, not all models are up to the job.
Likewise, some foot files take longer to charge, have a shorter running time, or require additional replacement heads that may or may not be included. Pay attention to the specs of the foot file in order to make sure it matches what you're looking for.
I've waded through the options out there and have hand-picked a few files that are sure to make scrubbing your feet an easy (if not fun) task. Scroll down for my picks for the best electronic foot files.
1The Best Overall, All Things Considered
With a 4.4-star Amazon rating, the MiroPure electronic foot file is one of the most popular files out there — manual or electric. Not only is it rechargeable via USB, but it boasts a long, 80-minute continuous run time and only takes around two hours to fully charge. This file also comes with two diamond crystal-infused heads that can spin 360 degrees to gently grind away the toughest of skin. The fine head is best for delicate skin while the coarser head is better able to tackle thick calluses.
To top it all off, this electronic foot file is also fully waterproof, so you can safely use it while in the shower or bathtub. It's even designed with an ergonomic grip that makes it easy and comfortable to hold while wet.
What fans say: "I’ve had two particularly bad calluses on my right foot for a long time, and they hurt. This product handled them in two minutes. I have a completely different foot than I did just a few minutes ago!"
2The Runner Up
While this foot file from Dencier takes a bit longer to charge (two to three hours to reach full charge) when compared to the overall best, it boasts a major, money-saving plus: It comes with four different quartz sand heads, one fine and three coarse. This means you can go a long time after the initial purchase before having to buy replacement heads. Charge it once via its handy USB cord and it can run for 50 minutes, plenty of time to take care of any lingering dry or dead skin on your feet. And, like the option above, it's 100 percent waterproof so you can use it seamlessly on wet or dry land. Most importantly, though, it's very effective at removing hard, dry calluses and corns from feet while still being gentle to your skin. Isn't that all you really need?
What fans say: "Nothing has ever worked to smooth my heels for more than a few days. Not pedicures, not foot creams, not sandpaper boards, nothing. But this easy to use file quickly and easily removes the roughness and my heels stay smooth for 10 days to two weeks!! It keeps its charge for ages and is not too aggressive in filing."
3The Most Affordable
The Naressa electric callus remover is a great value for the price. This foot file comes equipped with two interchangeable roller heads that can spin 360 degrees, and is battery-operated. While this does mean the charge and run time will vary slightly depending on the batteries you use, most reviewers find they don't have to replace the batteries very often. However, unlike the two above, this foot file is water-resistant but not waterproof, so it's best used on dry or damp skin. At less than half the cost of the other options on this list, it's a pretty good deal that has garnered some rave reviews on Amazon. If you don't foresee yourself using an electronic foot file that frequently or prefer a lower-cost option, this is just the ticket.
What fans say: "Wish I would have know about this years ago. Works really well and worth every cent! Good power to it. Quickly wears away dead skin."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.