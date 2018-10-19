Spending long hours at a computer can be quite uncomfortable, especially on your wrists. So, if you're someone who often experiences pain while working at your desk, the best mouse pad wrist rests can help.

They elevate your wrists to reduce discomfort and carpal tunnel pain as well as the potential risk of injury. (Not to mention, they add a little extra style to your desktop in the process.) To find the right wrist rest for your computing needs, start by considering the three biggest determining factors: comfort, use and overall quality. All these play a huge role in how much support and relief you'll experience.

For example, if you're on the computer all day for work, you'll need a rest that can provide comfortable support for extended periods. And if you're a PC gamer, you'll need a wrist rest for your PC gaming setup that's comfortable but also capable of delivering a better scrolling experience, too. There are also different types of wrist rests — like memory foam or gel-based ones — that can be more beneficial depending on what you're doing and your personal preference.

To help make finding the right wrist rest easy, here's my quick guide to the best mouse pad wrists rests you can buy for work or play. Pro tip: They're the perfect complement to the best ergonomic mice.

1 The Overall Best Mouse Pad Wrist Rest Considering Price & Value Gimars Keyboard And Mouse Wrist Rest Set $12 Amazon See On Amazon The Gimars keyboard and mouse wrist rest set includes everything you need to stay comfortable and relaxed while working or gaming. It's a complete set with both keyboard and mouse wrist rests for full support. Each rest features an ergonomic design that helps promote proper hand and wrist posture. They're also made with memory foam, so the padding slowly bounces back without losing its original form or firmness, making gaming or typing for long periods very comfortable. If you have carpal tunnel, this set can also help to relieve pain. An Amazon reviewer cited that their "wrist was hurting so badly [I could] barely move it." However, with these pads, "the pain went away within days."

2 A Stylish Mouse Pad & Wrist Rest That Provides Maximum Gel Comfort Kensington Duo Gel Mouse Pad With Wrist Rest $13 Amazon See On Amazon With the Kensington duo gel mouse pad wrist rest, you don't have to worry about sacrificing style for comfort. It features beautiful gel pads in duo-tone colors that are made to fit the natural shape of your wrist for total support while you work. Plus, with a built-in ventilation channel in the design, these gel wrist rests let you stay more relaxed and comfortable for extended periods of time. What's more, the enhanced gel pads also keep your hands cool and dry all day long. Anyone spending long hours working on their computer will enjoy having this chic and comfortable wrist rest on their desk. You can get it in a striking blue or bright red and black color combo to really make your desktop stand out.