When you have a laptop or PC with a weak Wi-Fi signal, it might be time to invest in the best external Wi-Fi Adapter to speed things up. External Wi-Fi adapters are a quick and straightforward solution to most connectivity issues. They're easy to install and connect to your home's current wireless network (or any Wi-Fi hotspot within range).

Though most of these handy adapters look similar, aesthetics don't necessarily mean that they'll all function the same. So, if you want to pick the best one to remedy your connectivity issues, you'll want to ensure your pick ticks a few must-have boxes. Also, a quick note: Your connection speed depends on the type of USB port on your laptop or PC. The average speed for a USB 3 port is 640 megabits per second, while USB 2 ports boast a standard speed of 60 megabits per second.

What To Look For In An External Wi-Fi Adapter

A wireless frequency strength of at least 2.4 gigahertz or 5 gigahertz. If you don't have lots of other wireless devices connected to your network, 2.4-gigahertz frequency is ideal, but you'd want to opt for the 5-gigahertz frequency for a stronger signal.

If you don't have lots of other wireless devices connected to your network, 2.4-gigahertz frequency is ideal, but you'd want to opt for the 5-gigahertz frequency for a stronger signal. A compact size. The best external Wi-Fi adapters are small enough to avoid blocking any additional ports on your device.

Without further ado, here are my picks for the best adapters Amazon has to offer. They're all relatively small and made to plug and play!

1 Overall Best External Wi-Fi Adapter NET-DYN USB Wireless Wi-Fi Adapter $45 Amazon See On Amazon The NET-DYN USB Wi-Fi adapter is a dual-band adapter capable of strengthening your home’s router signal up to 100 yards. As is the case with most USB external adapters, setup is easy: All you have to do is plug it in to get started. Boasting the option to choose between a 2.4-gigahertz band and a 5-gigahertz band based on your activity, this adapter gives you options. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac and provides connectivity speeds up to 300 megabits per second. What fans say: "This adapter has been a work life saver for me. I no longer have to be on a wired connection to get a consistent signal ... It also has far better range than the internal wifi ever did."

2 Best For Gamers Linksys Dual-Band AC1200 Wireless Adapter $40 Amazon See On Amazon For PC gamers, the Linksys dual-band AC1200 USB adapter is a top pick. With speed capabilities up to 867 megabits per second, you won't have to worry about any mid-game lagging. This adapter is also super easy to install and is compatible with Microsoft Windows Vista, XP, 7, 8, and 10. It features a one-button connection to wireless routers or wireless access points, plus, through the brand's app, you can fully customize and manage all your connected devices. Bonus: It has up to 128-bit encryption to protect your personal information. What fans say: 'Worked easily out the box. Fast enough for lag-free gaming online with the Wi-Fi router on the floor below. Good product for this price point."