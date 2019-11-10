The 3 Best Faucet Water Filters

Whether you're looking for a cost-effective and more environmentally friendly alternative to bottled water or just want to enhance the taste of your water and remove contaminants, it's smart to turn to one of the best faucet water filters. The EPA has standards set for more than 90 different potential contaminants that can appear in public drinking water, and while water filters won't guard against everything, these are an easy way to help reduce the number of impurities in your drinking water.

The easiest to install type are charcoal or carbon filters mounted on the faucet which can bind a wide range of impurities like mercury and pesticides to a filter and away from your water. They can even reduce the taste and odor of chlorine. However, you'll need to replace them about once every three months to keep them in top working order. Most of these mounted water filters are easily installed without tools on standard faucets, but make sure it’s the proper size for your faucet.

Those looking to avoid the look of a faucet mount will want a faucet filtration system with the filter stored under the sink. These require a little more work to install and usually involve a reverse osmosis filtering system, which can remove chlorine, pesticides, and more, often using a carbon filter as part of a multi-stage process. These also require replacement filters, but they need to be changed less frequently, every six months to two years, depending on the type.

To make the selection process easier, these are the best faucet water filters on Amazon. All of these top-rated water filters can help reduce the amount of pesticides and other chemicals in your drinking water, and leave it tasting great.

1. The Best Overall Faucet Water Filter PUR Classic Faucet Mount Filter $23 | Amazon See On Amazon The PUR Classic Faucet Mount Filter is a top pick for most homeowners because it's easy to install, easy to use, relatively inexpensive, and effective. This faucet water filter attaches easily to standard faucets and filters out 72 contaminants including chlorine, mercury, pesticides, and 99% of lead. This active carbon filter attachment has a three-step filtering process to clean water thoroughly. Plus, it has handy features like an LED indicator that lets you know when the filter needs to be changed. The filters last between two to three months. What fans say: “I love this filter! It is so easy to install! I have installed many other faucet systems and this was the easiest. No tools needed!”

2. The Best Chrome Faucet Water Filter DuPont Premier Faucet Mount Drinking Water Filter $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a chrome look but still great filtering powers, the DuPont Premier faucet-mount filter is a great choice that'll fit standard faucets. This water filter reduces lead, chlorine benzene, mercury, sediment, and other pollutants in your drinking water as it improves the clarity and overall taste. It even has Microban antimicrobial protection. “Tasted like I was drinking bottled water!” raved one Amazon reviewer. Each filter lasts about two to three months before replacing. However, it doesn't have an indicator light on when to change the filter. What fans say: “I taste tested the water and it was phenomenal. Putting the water up to the light, I didn't see a single particle in the water. There was no taste of chlorine, no bitterness....just absolutely great tasting water.”

3. The Best Faucet Water Filter System APEC 5-Stage Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Filter System With Faucet $190 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a full filtration system and not just a mounting, consider the APEC five-stage reverse osmosis system with over 300 five-star reviews. It features a five-stage system that includes one pre-filter, two particulate filters, and two micro filters. The result? you get fresh-tasting water free of more than 1,000 contaminants including chlorine, fluoride, bacteria, and viruses. A faucet is included in this set, but if you want a pull-out or pull-down style faucet, it'd be easy to use that as well. However, this might require special tools to install depending on your sink. You'll need to change the filters about once a year. What fans say: “This is far and away one of the best purchases I've made for our home. [...] If your water tastes horrible, do yourself a favor and get this unit. It has really easy instructions you can follow to install it... and even if you have to hire someone to do it, you'll come out ahead and will definitely love the taste of your water again."