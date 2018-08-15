I can say with full confidence that if I don't get a good night's sleep in a comfortable bed, I am completely worthless the following day. And while a supportive mattress and a fluffy comforter certainly play a large part in my ability to catch some good z's, the number one thing that can make or break my quality of rest is my pillow. That's why I tend to gravitate toward the best firm pillows. They're great for relieving neck strain and ensuring a restful night's sleep.

What's The Difference Between Firm Pillows & Other Types Of Pillows?

The main difference you'll feel between a firm pillow and other — less firm — ones is the filling. Soft pillows have a loosely-packed filling that provides plush cushioning, while firm ones are more densely packed with materials like cotton or feathers for a supportive and taut head cushioning. Pillows stuffed with shredded memory foam also exist, and they give you the best of both worlds.

Whether you need one of the best pillows for neck pain or cooling memory foam pillows are more your thing, here, find three quality firm options. They'll ensure you wake up feeling relaxed and ready to take on the day.

1 The Overall Best Firm Pillow With More Than 15,000 Customer Reviews Coop Home Goods Adjustable Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow $60 Amazon Buy Now With over 15,000 reviews and a near-perfect Amazon rating, Coop Home Goods' firm pillow is one of the online retailer's bestselling home finds. Made from shredded elastic memory foam that can be added or removed for custom firmness, this pillow is great for all sleeping positions. It's also a solid choice for those who suffer from allergies, as it's dust mite resistant, hypoallergenic, and machine washable. While fans have described this pillow as "life changing" and "the perfect combo of firm and fluff," you can return it within 100 days for a full refund if you're not absolutely satisfied.

2 A Pillow With A Contoured Shape For Neck & Back Support LANGRIA Orthopedic Memory Foam Contour Bed Pillow $30 Amazon Buy Now If you're feeling sleep-deprived from chronic neck and back pain, this orthopedic firm pillow is a game changer. Thanks to its low and high contour shape design — as well as its additional, detachable 1-inch foam layer — this supportive pillow provides three different height options for a custom fit. It's stuffed with memory foam that molds to your body's shape for optimal comfort and spinal alignment, and its breathable mesh cover is machine washable for easy cleaning. One happy Amazon reviewer described it as "the most comfortable pillow I have EVER felt," writing: "This is the perfect compromise for me between a hard contour pillow and a standard pillow. I love the neck cut out, as I usually pull regular pillows into the neck/chin area at awkward angles that are hard to maintain."