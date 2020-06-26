A good pair of over-ear headphones can offer a next-level sound experience, but since they're a bit bulky, a pair that folds up for easy portability and storage makes for the best of both worlds. The best foldable headphones all offer great sound quality and are comfortable enough to wear for hours.

The first thing you’ll need to decide is if you want a wired or wireless pair. Wireless Bluetooth headphones give you a lot more freedom of movement, but they do tend to be pricier, and you'll have to remember to charge. Wired headphones, on the other hand, are more affordable, but you'll (literally) be tied to your device.

You'll also want to consider sound, driver size which helps determine a speaker's loudness, and larger drivers usually result in clearer bass. Small drivers can offer sufficient bass if they're made with quality hardware, but if you want big bass, bigger drivers may be a surer bet.

You'll also want to consider whether you want true noise cancellation. While over-the-ear headphones offer a degree of physical sound muffling by sealing over the ears (a feature known as "noise isolation"), some are outfitted with active noise cancellation — a technology that creates sound waves that interfere with the ambient noise coming from outside your headphones.

Of course, comfort is key — an attribute all of these foldable headphones have going for them, thanks to padded ear cups. But if you're looking for optimum comfort, consider upgrading to a pair with memory foam padding. Whether you’re traveling or just headed to the gym, these are the best foldable headphones, so you can stash them in your bag and be on your way.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Bluetooth Foldable Headphones Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones $60 | Amazon See On Amazon A top pick for listening on the go, these Anker Soundcore headphones block out 90% of ambient noise, thanks to active noise-canceling technology provided by four external and internal microphones. Hi-res audio provides clear sound, while the 40-millimeter dynamic drivers deliver powerful bass. But if you really want to pump up the jams, hit the "BassUp" button. The Bluetooth 5.0 headphones feature a built-in microphone for calls and have a battery life of up to 40 hours between charges. Don't have time to fully charge? Plug it in for five minutes, and you'll get four hours of play time. Memory foam-padded ear cups make the headphones comfortable to wear for extended periods, and the adjustable headband features rotating joints for easy folding. You can control music, adjust volume, and toggle between regular and noise-cancelling mode on the inline controls located on the bottom of the ear cups. Available in black and silver, the headphones come with a travel pouch, a micro-USB charging cable, and a 3.5-millimeter Aux cable for plugged-in listening. But one quirk: Reviewers report that noise-cancellation mode works better in Bluetooth mode than when plugged in. According to a listener: “Turning these headphones on and placing them on my ears LITERALLY MADE MY JAW DROP HARD! I’m serious I was drooling! And knowing I didn’t have to spend $200 bucks to get some bangers had me in tears! There is no competition that I’ve found for the price!"

2. A Cult-Favorite Wired Option Sony MDRZX110AP Headphones $23 | Amazon See On Amazon About one-third the price of the above option, these lightweight Sony wired headphones are a budget-friendly pick with more than 10,000 five-star ratings. The headphones feature 30-millimeter drivers, and reviewers say they offer great sound for the price. This version comes with a built-in mic, but you can also get a mic-less version for even a little bit less. The padded ear cups and swivel design make them comfortable, adjustable, and easy to fold up, but you'll have to adjust volume and skip tracks from your device, as there are no inline controls. And although the headphones don't have upgraded features like active noise cancellation or bass enhancement, they're still a fantastic buy. Choose from pink, black, or white. According to a listener: “They sound great for listening to music on a cell phone or tablet, and you won't even have to crank the volume up to maximum. [...] These phones fold up into a very small, compact footprint that is easy to store in a medium or large purse, or any briefcase, backpack, or laptop computer bag."

3. A Budget Pair Available In 9 Colors AILIHEN C8 Headphones $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to make a style statement, these Ailihen C8 headphones come in nine vivid colors including indigo, rose, purple, and lime green. Reviewers are pleased with the sound, but the driver size isn't mentioned, and the headphones don't have active noise-cancelling technology. A built-in mic lets you make hands-free calls, and the inline controls on the cord let you quickly adjust the volume or skip to the next track. Speaking of — the cord is covered in braided nylon, making it resistant to twists and tangles. The headband is also fully adjustable with padded ear cups for comfort. According to a listener: “I really like these headphones. I use them with my tablet mainly. The sound quality is very good, especially for the price. The earpads are comfortable, and the headband is adjustable. I liked the choice of colors - had a hard time deciding on which color to get.”