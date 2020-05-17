Glossier Cloud Paint: A cream blush so bouncy and smooth it'll give you a flush straight from a Rubens painting. But each tube costs $18 — which can be justified, considering the quality of the product (and the brand’s cache), but you don’t need to spend almost $20 for a really good cream blush. The best Glossier Cloud Paint dupes mimic Cloud Paint’s glowiness, blendability, and lightweight feel, but cost a fraction of the price.
And as beloved as Cloud Paint is, it does have a few shortcomings. Some people don't love the squeeze-tube packaging, while others note that the formula tends to fade after a couple of hours. And if you don’t like a super-vibrant blush, these vivid pigments might turn you off. All the dupes on this list rectify at least one of these drawbacks, along with simply being great liquid or cream blushes in their own rights.
Ahead, take a look at three of the best, budget-friendly Glossier Cloud Paint dupes on the market. And for all you K-beauty lovers out there, I’ve also included a comparably priced swap from a Korean brand just as cult-y as Glossier.
1. A Gel-Cream Blush Hybrid For Less Than $10
Since it’s water-based, this Maybelline Cheek Heat has a little more slip and translucency than Cloud Paint does. But that runnier consistency (think more water-gel than cream) gives the pigment its super smooth glide, which blends seamlessly into your skin — arguably even more so than Cloud Paint, which retains a lot of its pigmentation after blending. Cheek Heat’s six shades are almost one-to-one comparisons with Cloud Paint’s six shades, too.
- Available shades: Pink Scorch, Nude Burn, Rose Flush, Fuschia Spark, Coral Ember, Berry Flame
2. A Cult-Favorite Cream Blush Straight From Japan
Even though this is a cream compact rather than a liquid blush, several of Canmake's Cream Cheek shades look virtually identical to Cloud Paint in a side-by-side swatch comparison. Also, the formula has the same bit of fluff, and a lot of the same vibrancy. You have to work pretty quickly with this one, since the whipped-gel texture dries down in a few seconds. It’ll dry to a slightly matte finish, but the formula’s nourishing squalane and emollients impart a hint of radiance and a supremely comfortable feel. Fans like the longevity of this formula, which seems to win out over fade-prone Cloud Paint. Just a heads up: Some shades contain very fine glitter, but Amazon reviewers confirm that the effect is extremely subtle (and, in some cases, basically negligible).
3. A Pillowy Cream Blush For A Soft, Blurred Finish
The formula for these L’Oreal Paris blushes contains the brand’s “blur technology,” which softens textural inconsistencies in your skin, provides a wash of diffused color, and basically makes you look like you were touched by an angel. The mousse-like texture is so fluffy you’ll genuinely forget you’re wearing anything, but the pursuit of lightness is not in sacrifice of pigmentation! A little bit goes a surprisingly long way here, so use a light touch worthy of its airy consistency.
- Available shades: Soft Pink, Soft Peach, Soft Berry
Moonshot is a little like the Korean equivalent of Glossier: Both boast multi-functioning products, minimalist aesthetics, and Gen Z/millennial followings so loyal they border on militant — and this Moonshot Cream Paint Lightfit Air is the K-beauty brand’s answer to Cloud Paint. The packaging implies that it’s just a lip product, but it’s formulated for use on your cheeks, too (you can also use it as eyeshadow). This pigment leans more cream than liquid — the consistency reminds me of a creamy lip stain — but it’s still buildable, blendable, and long-lasting. I think the packaging works in its favor, too, especially if you find Cloud Paint’s squeeze tube a little messy and unwieldy. It has a similar price point to Cloud Paint, so this is a fun option if you’re into K-beauty.
- Available shades: Almond Rose, Sweet Mauve, Chilling Coral, Tangerine Breeze, Flower Child