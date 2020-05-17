Glossier Cloud Paint: A cream blush so bouncy and smooth it'll give you a flush straight from a Rubens painting. But each tube costs $18 — which can be justified, considering the quality of the product (and the brand’s cache), but you don’t need to spend almost $20 for a really good cream blush. The best Glossier Cloud Paint dupes mimic Cloud Paint’s glowiness, blendability, and lightweight feel, but cost a fraction of the price.

And as beloved as Cloud Paint is, it does have a few shortcomings. Some people don't love the squeeze-tube packaging, while others note that the formula tends to fade after a couple of hours. And if you don’t like a super-vibrant blush, these vivid pigments might turn you off. All the dupes on this list rectify at least one of these drawbacks, along with simply being great liquid or cream blushes in their own rights.

Ahead, take a look at three of the best, budget-friendly Glossier Cloud Paint dupes on the market. And for all you K-beauty lovers out there, I’ve also included a comparably priced swap from a Korean brand just as cult-y as Glossier.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Gel-Cream Blush Hybrid For Less Than $10 Maybelline Cheek Heat $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it’s water-based, this Maybelline Cheek Heat has a little more slip and translucency than Cloud Paint does. But that runnier consistency (think more water-gel than cream) gives the pigment its super smooth glide, which blends seamlessly into your skin — arguably even more so than Cloud Paint, which retains a lot of its pigmentation after blending. Cheek Heat’s six shades are almost one-to-one comparisons with Cloud Paint’s six shades, too. Available shades: Pink Scorch, Nude Burn, Rose Flush, Fuschia Spark, Coral Ember, Berry Flame

3. A Pillowy Cream Blush For A Soft, Blurred Finish L’Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush $11 | Amazon See on Amazon The formula for these L’Oreal Paris blushes contains the brand’s “blur technology,” which softens textural inconsistencies in your skin, provides a wash of diffused color, and basically makes you look like you were touched by an angel. The mousse-like texture is so fluffy you’ll genuinely forget you’re wearing anything, but the pursuit of lightness is not in sacrifice of pigmentation! A little bit goes a surprisingly long way here, so use a light touch worthy of its airy consistency. Available shades: Soft Pink, Soft Peach, Soft Berry