If you want longer, healthier-looking hair, using a hair mask can help you achieve that. The best hair masks for hair growth often contain ingredients, such as argan, jojoba, and other natural oils, that help nourish and strengthen hair follicles. Fair warning: Since diet and genetics play an important role in your head of hair, a hair mask won't necessarily speed up growth, but they do help prevent hair breakage and can improve the length and strength of your hair over time. That's why hair masks are so popular amongst those trying to boost their hair growth.

According to Jesse German, a celebrity hair stylist at Martinez-Samuel Salon in West Hollywood, CA: "The benefits of using a hair mask if you’re trying to grow your hair is that you are infusing the hair with moisture and proteins designed to improve the integrity and strength of the hair from the inside out. Healthier hair means less split ends, eliminating split ends means less to trim off at each haircut, thus the hair is fuller, stronger, smoother and longer.”

Word to the wise: Although hair masks can be a beneficial part of your hair regime, you don't want to overdo it and apply them too often, however. Experts generally recommend using a mask once a week.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered ArtNaturals Argan Hair Mask Conditioner, 8 Ounces $13 Amazon See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, this ArtNaturals argan hair mask has won over a huge following and it's not hard to see why. Its formula contains enriching ingredients like argan, jojoba, and almond oils that help strengthen and repair damaged hair. Plus, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and free of chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Fans say they've noticed much stronger, healthier hair while using it. What fans say: "My hair was noticeably softer, healthier, stronger, less dry and smelled divine after the first use of this hair mask. I also noticed more growth and significantly less shedding a short time after using this which is amazing considering I was shedding a lot after giving birth to my youngest child. Overall, I am quite impressed and will be purchasing more soon."

2. The Runner Up Pure Body Naturals Argan Oil Hair Mask, 8 Ounces $15 Amazon See On Amazon Although it's slightly more expensive per ounce, this Pure Body Naturals argan oil hair mask is also a great hair mask to strengthen and thicken hair. Not only is its base argan oil, but its formula is packed with added ingredients like rosehip, ginger extract, and coconut oil that help to restore moisture and protein to hair. And, because it's free of parabens and sulfates, you don't have to worry about chemicals in this hair mask, either. What fans say: "I love Argan oil. It is one of the greatest ways to improve shine, texture and softness of your hair. Using twice a week my hair is shiny, soft and sleek. It also has coconut oil in it which also helps hair growth. If you have thin mousy hair I would recommend using this weekly and your hair color, texture and sleekness will improve dramatically."