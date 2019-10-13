As anyone who's ever dyed their hair blonde knows, the maintenance is real. Coloring your hair might require a few hours, a couple of hundred bucks, and the occasional burning scalp, but the real work begins once you leave the salon chair. One of the most common obstacles to maintaining the perfect cool-toned shade of blonde is the appearance of brassy undertones, which can show up immediately after coloring or gradually over time. But luckily, fixing said brassiness no longer requires a trip to the salon: in fact, many of the best hair toners to remove brassiness are available right on Amazon.

Hair toners come in all different types of formulas: shampoos, masks, glosses, balms, and old-school professional toning treatments. If you plan on toning your hair at home, it's best to stick with a shampoo or hair mask, which are the most user-friendly. After all, if you use a professional-level toning treatment improperly, you can wind up seriously messing up your hair color. To remove brassiness, there are tons of wash-out formulas that you can use easily in the shower; typically, these will be tinted purple to counteract any yellow or orange undertones that are messing with your cool blonde shade.

Brassiness doesn't only appear in blonde hair, though. Yellow tones often show up in grey hair, while brunettes might experience red or orange undertones coming through. And though brassy tones might inevitably appear as your color begins to fade, there are a few steps you can take to help prevent brassiness in the first place. Namely, try to keep your hair protected from the sun, whose rays can expedite the oxidation process, by using a hat or UV protectant spray. Also, try to wash your hair less often; the more you wash it, the sooner your color will fade. And, if you think your home might have hard water (hard water has a higher mineral content, which can oxidize your hair), consider investing in one of these shower heads for hard water.

And now, check out three foolproof hair toners to banish brassiness fast.

1. Best Toning Shampoo To Remove Brassiness Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo for Blonde and Silver Hair $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Ask any professional colorist how to maintain a cool blonde shade at home, and chances are they'll recommend Clairol Shimmer Lights. Not only is the cult-classic purple shampoo affordable and practically foolproof — the only thing you have to worry about is making sure it doesn't get all over your shower curtain — but it works just as well as many of the toning treatments you'd get in a salon. The deep purple shampoo can be used to neutralize brassy undertones in both blonde and grey hair; it also helps enhance shine and brighten highlights. The longer you leave it on, the more effective it will be, though the brand suggests between three and five minutes before rinsing. "This shampoo is a must to tone blonde hair. It’s really powerful and you will see the results from the first use," commented one reviewer. Another user wrote, "For people who KNOW what toning shampoo is - this is what you want! HUGE bottle that lasts a few months and works every time to keep your color from fading or getting brassy."

2. Best Toning Mask To Remove Brassiness Pravana The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Masque $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Another option for toning your blonde hair at home is this treatment mask from Pravana. Like Shimmer Lights, it uses a deep purple pigment to banish yellow and brassy undertones, but it's a much more moisturizing option. Packed with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and cocoa, this sulfate-free treatment helps soften and repair damaged, dried-out hair as it tones and brightens. Use it once or twice a week after shampooing, leaving it on for about five minutes. One reviewer commented, "This toner is AMAZING! I pay a lot of money to tone my hair at a salon, only for it to wash out in a few weeks. This stuff has almost replaced my salon visits entirely. I leave it in for 10 minutes and rinse. It leaves my hair SO SOFT and the tint is perfect! I highly recommend this for anyone who struggles with gold/brassy tones."