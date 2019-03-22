As a longtime hair-bleacher who's had every tone of platinum blonde — silver, white, and even violet — I've had a lot of experience with using purple-hued toners to eliminate brassy and yellow undertones. Toners can be tricky to use on your own, however, which is why most colorists will recommend using shampoo to do the job. There are tons of different toning shampoos for different shades of blondes on the market, however — so if you're looking for one of the best purple shampoos for silver hair specifically, you'll want to stick with one of these well-vetted options that I've rounded up below.

One of the most important things to know about toning your hair with a purple shampoo at home is that it all depends on how long you leave the shampoo on for. If you're just looking for a subtle bust of brassiness, a couple of minutes should do — but if you're looking for a more violet-hued shade of silver, you'll want to leave it for a few more.

Another important tip: though most purple shampoos won't stain your shower, they can stain shower curtains — so be extra careful with application.

Ahead, find three of the best purple shampoos for platinum blonde hair on the market. While you're at it, consider picking up one of the best hair masks for bleached hair, too. Not only will they amp up the silver even further, but they'll help soften and repair hair that's become damaged from all that bleach.

1. The Overall Best Purple Shampoo For Silver Hair Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo Blonde & Silver $8 Amazon See On Amazon Consider Clairol's Shimmer Lights the OG of purple shampoos. In my experience, this cult-classic is the most commonly recommended purple shampoo by hair colorists, as you can't beat its price or effectiveness. In just one wash, it'll eliminate any yellow undertones, leaving your once brassy blonde an icy shade of silver. Brunettes and golden blondes can use it to brighten their highlights, too. The only real downside is its smell, which can be overpowering for some. "My hair is currently icy platinum and has stayed that way for a month now thanks to this shampoo! Occasionally I leave it in for 5 min or so while I'm showering, otherwise I use it about every other day just as a normal shampoo. It's just enough to maintain that platinum ice until you have to go in for your next color appointment," one reviewer wrote.

2. A High-End, Sulfate-Free Formula Made With Natural Ingredients ORIBE Bright Blonde Shampoo $46 Amazon See On Amazon Sulfates can strip your hair of both color and moisture, which is why many people prefer to avoid them in their hair care products. If you're looking for a more natural, sulfate-free purple shampoo, this luxe option from Oribe is worth splurging on. Made with sophisticated, botanical-sourced ingredients, it does much more than bust brassiness and preserve hair color: It protects hair from further damage from environmental aggressors, offers UV protection, increases shine, and prevents dryness and moisture loss. It also keeps both the hair and scalp moisturized, which encourages healthy growth in the long-term. One fan with "optic white" hair said, "This beats every purple shampoo I have tried during the last five years. Another wrote, "Used this shampoo last night for the first time and OMG!!!!!!! My hair looks so beautiful.... The color looks so vibrant and rich like I freshly dyed my hair. I have many purple/violet shampoos and this by far is the best. Blown away!"

3. A Go-To Choice For Professionals Loreal Serie Expert Magnesium Silver Neutralising Shampoo $15 Amazon See On Amazon Another great choice for silver-white hair is this purple shampoo from L'Oreal's professional line, Serie Expert. It's also my top pick for grey hair specifically, since that's what it was technically formulated for. Customers with salt and pepper hair have great luck with it, too. Like the other formulas on this list, it reduces brassiness, neutralizes yellow undertones, and prolongs hair color between salon visits. It also softens and increases shine, so your hair will look brighter and feel healthier. "Smells awesome, tones the warmth out of my blonde hair, conditions my hair, makes my white hair shine like a diamond," one reviewer said. Another wrote, "This product really cools the yellow your natural grey might have, leaving it shiny and more platinum-y... It surprised me that a purple shampoo like this could work so well for its intended purpose!"