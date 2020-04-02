If you’re looking to amp up your skincare routine, the best handheld light therapy devices can help. From managing acne to plumping skin, these at-home — and non-invasive — devices might even save you a trip to the dermatologist’s office.

To learn more about what to look for in these luminous tools, Bustle touched base with board-certified dermatologist and RealSelf contributor, Dr. Michele Green, MD.

A Guide To LED Colors

Since these devices come with different LED light offerings, Dr. Green advised on what each LED light color does best.

Red: Red can help calm inflammation and redness, but perhaps what it's best known for is its ability to revitalize skin. Dr. Green says this type of LED light, "stimulates collagen by activating the fibroblast within the skin cells," which can lead to plumper, healthier skin. It’s also interesting to know that the longer a color’s wavelength, the deeper it penetrates the skin. Red has the longest wavelength of all visible light, making it capable of working deep beneath the skin.

Blue: Blue light can help treat acne, and according to Dr. Green, "The blue LED is known to reduce bacteria reducing the number of breakouts."

Green: Dr. Green points out that green LED light "is used to correct hyperpigmentation and calm the skin."

Safety Is Key

For your safety, look for devices that have been vetted. "FDA clearance [or] approval for any device is best, as it shows the company did studies and research and has data to support the efficacy and safety of the product and their technology," Dr. Green says. "Consumers should, however, contact their dermatologist for guidance on any product before purchasing for at-home use."

Other helpful safety features include auto shutoff and timers to help ensure you're not over-doing it. Safety goggles are often included as well, since these can help protect your eyes from harsh LED lights.

With all that in mind, it's time to check out the best handheld LED light therapy devices on Amazon. There's an option for every budget and skincare need.

2. The Best Red Light Therapy Device On A Budget Pulsaderm Red LED $74 | Amazon See on Amazon Like my first pick, Pulsaderm's Red LED Light Therapy Device is perfect for people looking to improve skin texture or who is seeking that coveted "healthy glow," but it comes with a much more budget-friendly price tag. Safety-wise it's a winner too: it's FDA-cleared, it automatically shuts off after each three minute spot treatment, and it comes with safety goggles. To use, the brand suggests three minute spot treatments three times a week, on freshly-cleaned skin. A helpful review: “I use this every other day. I use a green tea lotion and then use this. I highly recommend this to anyone who wants to help their skin. I have pictures of before and after. I can see a difference and I am pleased. The skin on my face is smoother and better. I will continue using this."

3. The Best Multi-Light Therapy Device Pure Daily Care LUMA $80 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're hoping to treat several skin concerns at once, the Luma LED light machine is the handheld device for you. It offers blue, green, and red LED light therapy, plus two other modes of skin-treating technology to choose from: facial massage, which works to improve muscle tone, and ionic channeling, which allows you to deep clean your face or thoroughly moisturize it (you'll just need to use your own cleansers and creams). While it doesn't state whether this is specifically approved by the FDA, the brand claims the device uses only FDA-cleared technology. This pick also comes with a travel pouch (which one reviewer noted also came with safety goggles), a charging cable, and an outlet adapter. A helpful review: "I love this product! After only one week of using the blue light my facial redness and deep cystic acne has improved more than it has in years using anything and everything from all natural products to prescription strength acne products. [...] Great product highly recommend!"