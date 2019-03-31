Wearing high heels when you have a bunion can be a challenge. However, when you have a formal event to attend or the dress code at your workplace dictates a certain type of footwear, wearing them is sometimes necessary. Luckily, choosing one of the best heels for bunions can help cut down on the discomfort and pain that high heels often cause.

According to Dr. Sophia Solomon, D.P.M., of Manhattan Specialty Care, people with bunions should avoid pointy-toed heels and instead opt for ones with a rounded, more spacious toe box. Also, pay mind to the materials. According to Dr. Solomon, "Leather is a much more accommodating material, whereas plastic usually doesn't stretch very much and may cause friction and skin irritation."

When shopping, you’ll want to heed the advice of doctors and say "no" to stilettos and sky-high heels that put extra pressure on your toe and bunion area. Instead, look for a low-height shoe with a thicker heel shape. You may also want to consider ordering a wide-width shoe size in order to ensure the heels aren't too tight.

With that in mind, scroll down for the three best heels for bunions, so you can dress to the nines without any foot pain.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Bella Vita Women's Nara Dress Pump $80 Amazon Also available in black, navy, silver, gold, leopard print, and more. See On Amazon With a four-star rating on Amazon, these popular 3-inch pumps are perfect if you want to wear tall high heels without the intense bunion pain and discomfort. Because these are block heels, their design helps evenly distribute the weight across the back of your foot, putting less pressure on your toes and the balls of your feet. They also have a round toe box and are made of 100-percent leather, which makes them roomier and more flexible that standard heels. Even better, these shoes are available in an assortment of colors and styles, in case you might just want to stock up. More colors: See More On Amazon What fans say: "I have really difficult feet: large and wide, with high arches and bunions... These shoes are amazing. I wore these for six hours the day I got them, and they never felt tight. Usually after a couple hours, I'm wiggling my feet in my shoes and taking them off under the table. Love these!" Available sizes: 5M to 12XW

1. The Runner Up Naturalizer Women's Whitney Pump $79 Amazon Also available in black, red, tweed, navy, leopard print, and more. See On Amazon These Naturalizer pumps offer a slightly shorter heel that will put less pressure on your feet when you walk. These 2-inch heels are made of 100-percent leather, and reviewers praise how comfortable and supportive they are to walk in. They also have the requisite block heel and round toe box needed to accommodate your bunions. They also come in your choice of fifteen colors, from neutrals like black and dove gray to a vibrant red and pretty pastel pink. More Colors: See More On Amazon What fans say: "These are so stylish. I had many compliments on them from the first day I wore them. I ordered my regular size (in the black/white tweed) and it fit just fine. The toe box is roomy enough to not pinch or curve your toes inward. These are fairly comfortable for heels!" Available sizes: 4M to 12XW