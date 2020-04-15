Let's face it: If you’re at your computer for eight hours a day, it’s bound to get dirty. So to keep your workspace clean and your keyboard free of dust, crumbs, and other gunk, you’ll need one of the best keyboard vacuums. These handy little devices make cleaning those hard-to-reach places between the keys and around the crevices easy and hassle-free.

Now, the two main things you'll want to consider with a keyboard vacuum are filtration and versatility:

Filtration

In some cases, a standard filter (or even no filter) will do, since you'll only be using the vacuum for small cleaning jobs and short periods of time. However, if allergies are a concern or you're looking for a deeper clean, you'll want to look for a vacuum with a HEPA filter that can trap up to 90% of smaller particles, allergens, and dust.

Versatility

To get all the corners of your keyboard thoroughly clean, you'll want to opt for a vacuum with multiple attachments, so you can get to every nook and cranny. But if you're looking for something easy to operate, you'll do well with a more pared-down vacuum.

Scroll on for my roundup of the best keyboard vacuums. And before you dive in, be sure there aren’t any loose keys that can get suctioned up or broken in the cleaning process.

1. The Overall Best Keyboard Vacuum MECO Keyboard Cleaner $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This USB vacuum cleaner features a reusable and washable HEPA filter to remove dust, pet hair, and any other potential allergens from your keyboard. (If you own a cat, it’s a must-have.) Along with a brush attachment for your keyboard, the vacuum also comes with a nozzle to quickly suction up liquid spills at your desk. And the filter is easy to wash: Just press the unlock button, remove, and rinse. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 30 minutes between charges. The vacuum even comes with two replacement HEPA filters. Power source: USB-chargeable (cable included, charger not included) According to one reviewer: “Perfect size to keep at my desk at work. It is smaller than a regular handheld vacuum but bigger than the cheap keyboard vacuums. Much more sturdy as well. If you are a clean freak or just really messy at your desk, this is a great product.”

2. The Runner-Up: A Vacuum With A Longer Battery Life But No HEPA Filter Honlibey Cordless Mini Computer Vacuum $21 | Amazon See On Amazon For a versatile clean, this keyboard vacuum cleaner is a great option. This vacuum kit comes with a variety of suction nozzles to tackle dirt: a brush nozzle for general vacuuming, a flat nozzle to reach into crevices, and a detachable brush to manually go over your keyboard and workspace before vacuuming (helpful for loosening stuck-on dirt). The powerful battery lasts for up 50 minutes between charges, making it great choice for extensive cleaning and tidying up multiple spots in your home or even car. The vacuum uses a standard filter instead of a HEPA filter, so it's not ideal for those with allergies, but the filter and nozzles are all washable. Power source: USB-chargeable (cable included, charger not included) According to one reviewer: “This little cleaner is awesome! I cleaned three filthy laptops and still had a battery to spare."

3. The Cutest Desktop Keyboard Vacuum discoGoods Battery Operated Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a simple, no-frills clean, this desktop vacuum cleaner is a worthy — and cute — option. Although it's filter-free, reviewers say it's surprisingly powerful and can still vacuum up dust, crumbs, and other messes from the surface of your keyboard and desk. Keep in mind, though: This option doesn't come with any attachments, so it'll be harder to reach into tight spaces. It comes in five design options, including the pink pig pictured here, and they're all adorable enough to keep on your desk at all times. Power source: two AA batteries (not included) According to one reviewer: “It is powerful for its size, almost as much as my regular hand vac. It'll pick up crumbs, dust, anything smaller than an M&M."