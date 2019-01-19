For back pain sufferers, the right mattress topper can deliver the peaceful and relaxing night's sleep you've been longing for. But, they don't come cheap. So, you should know a few things before you buy. First, the best mattress toppers for back pain are typically made out of memory foam since, according to experts, this material conforms to your body shape, relieving pressure points by distributing your weight more evenly across the mattress.

Second, pay attention to the topper’s thickness, as well as how many inches of memory foam it has versus other types of foam. (Some mattress toppers advertise themselves as 4 inches thick, but may actually have just 1 inch of memory foam and 3 inches of cheaper, regular foam.) Also consider the density of the memory foam. While higher density mattress toppers provide better support for back pain, they tend to be more expensive.

Also note that some mattress toppers will be sold with a removable cover to help them stay hygienic, while others come sans cover. But, never fear, their are plenty of affordable mattress protectors and covers you can pick up to supplement.

For more details on the best mattress toppers for back pain, take a look at my recommendations below.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Linenspa 3-Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper $90 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its 3 inches of gel memory foam and 2-pound density, the Linenspa mattress topper has received over 1,500 positive reviews on Amazon with hundreds of reviewers claiming it helped ease their back pain. Plus, it's made in America and certified by CertiPUR-US, so it's free of harmful chemicals like formaldehyde. Even without a cover, you likely won't be able to find a higher-quality mattress topper at this price point. It is also accompanied by a three-year warranty against manufacturer defects, so you can rest assured that the mattress topper was built to last. What fans say: "This topper is heaven. I have scoliosis and work in the dental field, so I have back pain every day and wasn’t getting much relief while sleeping. I would always wake up with an aching back in the middle of the night until I bought this! I have never slept better. I don’t toss and turn. I just melt right in and can finally wake up with zero back pain!” Available sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King

2 The Best Splurge ViscoSoft 4-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen $175 Amazon See On Amazon If you can afford the splurge, this 4-inch ViscoSoft mattress topper is a dream to sleep on. It boasts 2.5 inches of gel memory foam, as well as an additional 1.5 inches of down alternative filling. This blend provides soft support that won't overheat, and the entire topper is incased in a quilted 300-thread-count cover. It also features a 3-pound density, the highest density of any mattress topper on this list. It even comes with a 60-day money back guarantee and a three-year warranty, so you really have nothing to lose with this high-quality topper. What fans say: “The topper is so comfortable; my body relaxes right into it. I don't have any difficulty rolling over or getting out of bed (other than being so comfortable that I don't want to get out). I don't wake up hot. I don't wake up with back pain any longer. I absolutely LOVE the ViscoSoft memory foam topper.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King