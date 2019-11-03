The 3 Best Mattresses For Motion Isolation

When you're a light sleeper or have a partner or pet who moves around a lot while they sleep, you may want to consider investing in one of the best mattresses for motion isolation. These mattresses are designed with individually encased coils and/or memory foam to cut down on the amount of motion that is transferred from one part of the bed to the other. This ensures that a restless sleeper or an early riser won't wake up someone on the other side of the bed from their tossing and turning or while climbing out of bed completely.

When shopping for a mattress for motion isolation, you'll want to take the comfort level into consideration, as well. Many of the best mattresses for motion isolation are designed with medium support. However, if you prefer a firmer or softer one, you can often customize these mattresses with the right mattress pad, whether that means a firm or soft topper, to achieve the level of support that you desire.

Price is also an important factor for many people when mattress shopping. Although hybrid mattresses typically offer the best of both worlds (they combine individually-wrapped spring coils with a layer of memory foam), to save on cost, you may want to look for a memory foam-only bed, which is often a more affordable choice than a hybrid mattress.

For more details on the best mattresses for motion isolation, scroll down below.

1. The Best Overall: LUCID 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress With Motion Isolating Springs LUCID 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress With Motion Isolating Springs $450 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King For the best value for your money, look no further than this LUCID 12-inch mattress. Its unique hybrid design contains a layer of supportive memory foam that's infused with bamboo charcoal and aloe vera that's odor-resistant and provides a soothing sleep experience, while the bottom of the mattress is comprised of individually-encased spring coils that are 6.5 inches tall, so this mattress is responsive while minimizing motion. Thanks to its comfortable medium-plush support and ability to isolate motion, this mattress has earned an average 4.3-star rating with over 1,200 Amazon reviews. In addition, this mattress also boasts CertiPUR-US certification and a 10-year warranty. What fans say: “We are honestly shocked at how much we enjoy this mattress, hands down the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever owed and my boyfriend says the same. I am mostly a side sleeper and my boyfriend is kind of an all over sleeper (as well as I am depending on how restless I am). But I can say since having the Lucid Hybrid I have woken up almost in the same position I had fallen asleep in because of how well I’ve been able to sleep without all the tossing and turning from my previous mattresses. The motion transfer is great considering I haven’t noticed my boyfriend or our animals getting on or off the bed. It has the perfect amount of support both of us have been looking for since we both have bad neck and shoulder problems. I would recommend this mattress to anyone who is looking for an affordable, not full foam (hybrid which is springy enough to easily get on and off the bed without the feeling of sinking in), all around support and good motion transfer.”

2. The Runner Up: Sweetnight 10-Inch Mattress Sweetnight 10-Inch Mattress, Queen $472 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in sizes: Full, Queen, King At 10 inches in height, this medium-firm hybrid Sweetnight mattress is a bit shorter in height than the best overall pick, but it is designed with many of the same fantastic features. It also has individually encased coils that facilitate motion isolation and comes with a 10-year warranty. For people who run hot while they sleep, this mattress is also constructed with a layer of cooling, CertiPUR-US-certified gel memory foam. What fans say: “Deep layers provide good overall support for all sleeping positions, but we believe it excels for side sleepers. It provides excellent contouring and pressure relief. As far as firmness, it’s medium firm (around 6.5 out of 10). The versatile firmness level makes it perfect for all standard sleeping positions. You will notice almost no motion transfer and the edge support is fantastic.”