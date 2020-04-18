The 3 Best Mosquito Repellent Lotions
Spending time outdoors means usually coming into contact with bugs. Finding the best mosquito repellent lotions that protect you from itchy bites, but also insect-borne diseases like Zika and Lyme, is key to safely and comfortably enjoying the great outdoors. Choosing a lotion over spray formulas gives you better control during applications, allowing you to more precisely protect exposed skin from insects without inhaling active ingredients.
That said, not all insect repellents are equally effective in fighting off bugs and the diseases they can carry. Here are four common active ingredients you'll find in most repellents, and some pros and cons of each to consider.
Active Ingredients, Decoded
- DEET: Long considered the most effective insect repellent ingredient, DEET is used to deter a range of mosquitos, ticks, and other bugs and is one worth considering if you are spending time in a heavily wooded area. While it's considered safe when used as directed, for those seeking a less potent, more natural option for themselves or their children, DEET might not be the best pick. With that said, children older than 2 months old can safely use DEET, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Picaridin: This synthetic compound is as effective as DEET at repelling mosquitos, ticks, and other insects, and was found to have low toxicity concerns. Picaridin evaporates from the skin slower than DEET and doesn’t smell as strong. However, it is relatively new to the market and hasn’t undergone as much testing as DEET.
- IR3535: Studies show IR3535 provides similar benefits to DEET and can repel ticks and some mosquitos, plus it's safe for kids. But it is less effective against the kind of mosquitoes that may carry yellow fever, dengue, and encephalitis.
- Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE): This plant-based ingredient can be as effective as DEET, according to the CDC, but lacks extensive testing on safety and efficacy; and is not recommended for children under 3. Because it is usually found in spray formulas, none of the products I chose contain this ingredient.
With these facts in mind, here is a list of the best insect repellent lotions — one of which boasts more than 4,900 reviews — to help keep you protected.
1. A Strong Mosquito Repellent Lotion With DEET
Originally designed to protect military troops, Ultrathon Insect Repellent with DEET helps keep mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, chiggers, gnats, fleas and deer flies at bay and protects against diseases like Zika virus, West Nile virus, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Lyme disease. It has a high amount of DEET — 34.34% DEET — that promises to work for up to 12 hours. This formula is also designed with a polymer that releases DEET slowly over time, helping to create a barrier for longer periods than most competing lotions.
This repellent has 1,500 reviews, with the majority of reviewers raving about how it keeps bugs away, but some noted it does give off a slightly potent smell. It stays put through sweat and water, but reviewers note that also means it’s more difficult to remove. This lotion is ideal for hikers, campers, and trips to areas with prevalent mosquitos and insects.
Helpful Review: "I applied a thin layer, and voila - the bugs buzzed off instantly, and I was able to enjoy the rest of my beach vacation in peace, bite-free. One application was sufficient for an entire day, unless I went for a long swim in the ocean or took a shower ... The small size of the container makes it one of the few bug [repellents] out there that are ok to take in your carry-on. I would highly recommend this to anyone ..."
2. A Picaridin Mosquito Repellent Lotion That Lasts 14 Hours
If you're searching for a long-lasting insect repellent lotion that doesn't contain DEET, this option relies instead on 20% picaridin. The lotion is capable of protecting against mosquitos and ticks for as long as 14 hours, while providing up to eight hours of protections against biting flies, chiggers, gnats, and sand flies.
Some reviewers say this repellent is less sticky than other brands they've tried, and it features a light fragrance that isn't overpowering. Unlike a lot of repellents, this one is safe on fabrics like hiking gear and backpacks. The lotion also comes in a 2 ounce twin pack and 4 ounce twin pack, with smaller packets that are ideal for travel. You can even use it alongside Sawyer Product's insect repellent for clothing for additional protection when you are outdoors.
Helpful Review: “Sawyer Picaridin is more effective than anything I have ever used! Mosquitoes love me! Yesterday I used Sawyer Picaridin and went out in the afternoon to prune banana trees for several hours and never got a single bite. And it feels so much better on my skin. No oily residue!”
3. A Water-Resistant Mosquito Repellent With Sunscreen
This insect repellent lotion protects your skin from bugs and from the sun at the same time. It contains SPF 30 for sun protection and IR3535 as the active ingredient, instead of DEET or picaridin. This product repels mosquitoes, deer ticks, black flies, sand flies, gnats, no-see-ums and biting midges that may carry diseases. Reviewers say this option is far less greasy than most traditional repellents, but some warn that the formula separates easily and should be shaken before applied. It’s made with vitamin E and aloe vera and is dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic.
It's worth noting that a sunscreen and repellent combo can lead to problems in terms of reapplication. You should reapply sunscreen every two hours per the Skin Care Foundation, yet you might not need (or want) to do this with an insect repellent lotion. That's why it’s a good idea to have extra sunscreen on hand to reapply throughout the day if you use a two-in-on product like this.
Helpful Review: “I bought this product for a vacation in Maine this summer. My family and I used it almost everyday while hiking. I was extremely impressed with the results. I was doubtful the insect repellent would work but, to my surprise, it worked extremely well. The best part is no one got sunburn and no nasty mosquito bites.”