Spending time outdoors means usually coming into contact with bugs. Finding the best mosquito repellent lotions that protect you from itchy bites, but also insect-borne diseases like Zika and Lyme, is key to safely and comfortably enjoying the great outdoors. Choosing a lotion over spray formulas gives you better control during applications, allowing you to more precisely protect exposed skin from insects without inhaling active ingredients.

That said, not all insect repellents are equally effective in fighting off bugs and the diseases they can carry. Here are four common active ingredients you'll find in most repellents, and some pros and cons of each to consider.

Active Ingredients, Decoded

With these facts in mind, here is a list of the best insect repellent lotions — one of which boasts more than 4,900 reviews — to help keep you protected.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Strong Mosquito Repellent Lotion With DEET Ultrathon Insect Repellent Lotion (2 Ounces) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Originally designed to protect military troops, Ultrathon Insect Repellent with DEET helps keep mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, chiggers, gnats, fleas and deer flies at bay and protects against diseases like Zika virus, West Nile virus, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Lyme disease. It has a high amount of DEET — 34.34% DEET — that promises to work for up to 12 hours. This formula is also designed with a polymer that releases DEET slowly over time, helping to create a barrier for longer periods than most competing lotions. This repellent has 1,500 reviews, with the majority of reviewers raving about how it keeps bugs away, but some noted it does give off a slightly potent smell. It stays put through sweat and water, but reviewers note that also means it’s more difficult to remove. This lotion is ideal for hikers, campers, and trips to areas with prevalent mosquitos and insects. Helpful Review: "I applied a thin layer, and voila - the bugs buzzed off instantly, and I was able to enjoy the rest of my beach vacation in peace, bite-free. One application was sufficient for an entire day, unless I went for a long swim in the ocean or took a shower ... The small size of the container makes it one of the few bug [repellents] out there that are ok to take in your carry-on. I would highly recommend this to anyone ..."