If you have braces, you're probably all too familiar with the unique set of dental hygiene issues they bring. From stray food particles getting caught in them to the fear of developing white marks on your teeth underneath them, there are more than a few reasons to get serious about your daily oral care routine. But, when it comes to finding the best mouthwash for braces, all rinses are not created equal. Ahead, you'll find three mouthwashes that are effective at tackling the orthodontic patient's particular woes.

First and foremost, the active ingredient you want to see on the back of the bottle is fluoride — sodium fluoride to be exact. It can help limit the tooth decalcification brought about by plaque and sugars from lingering food debris. It's that decalcification that can cause the white spots under braces. What's more, fluoride wards off cavities by remineralizing and strengthening tooth enamel.

Even though fluoride has been scrutinized in recent years, the American Dental Association (ADA) approves it, and in fact, requires that it be included in toothpastes in order to receive the ADA Seal of Acceptance. That said, the amount of fluoride in the mouthwashes below varies, so you can choose one that best meets your needs and comfort level.

In addition to fluoride, the best mouthwashes for braces are ADA-certified. That's because the ADA Seal of Acceptance is considered the gold standard for both dentists and consumers and signifies that the product has met safety and efficacy requirements.

With all that in mind it's time to find the best mouthwash for you. All come highly rated on Amazon and some come in convenient two-packs to save you a trip to the store.

1. The Best Overall Colgate Phos-Flur OrthoDefense Anticavity Fluoride Rinse (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Colgate Phos-Flur Fluoride Rinse is an ADA-accepted mouthwash specially formulated for orthodontic patients. It's alcohol-free so you don't have that "burning mouth" sensation, and it includes 0.044 percent sodium fluoride as an active ingredient for cavity protection. The advanced fluoride formula is regularly recommended by orthodontists, and is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of white spots from braces. Plus, the phosphate in it works to help build strong teeth. Fans say: "This product came highly recommended by my son's orthodontist when he had braces put on last year. It's extremely hard to find in stores, so I turned to Amazon. He loves the flavor, and uses it daily. So far, so good, as we've not had staining issues with his braces, and I'm expecting to find his teeth just as white under the brackets when they come off next June."