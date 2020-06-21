To make clean up after your cat even easier, the best non-tracking cat litters will prevent them from spreading dirty messes all over your home. A lot of brands claim their litter won't track when your cat hops out of their box, but there are a few key specifics you should look for on the label. For one, you want a hard-clumping cat litter. This ensures that the crystals stick together tightly so they're less likely to break loose and make a mess. It also helps if the litter is composed of larger particles. That way they won't get stuck to your kitty's paws on the way out.

You also have to consider your personal preferences (and let's be honest — your cat's, too). Cat litter tends to have a pretty strong scent overall, but the good news is there are some excellent unscented non-tracking cat litters out there. Or if your cat has allergies or sensitive skin, be on the lookout for hypoallergenic litter that won't irritate their paws.

At the end of the day, it's important to keep clean-up stress-free while making your cat happy. Here are some great non-tracking cat litters to keep your home mess-free.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Cat Litter Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Cat Litter $20 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this premium cat litter for good reason: It keeps almost every litter grain in the box. For one, it's 99% dust-free and hard-clumping so the litter crystals stick together and not to your cat's paws. On top of that, it's completely hypoallergenic for you and your kitty, and the medium-sized grains are small enough that you can use this litter in mechanical litter boxes, yet big enough that they won't track out of the box. According to one reviewer: "This stuff works. Smallest tracking from the box and NO scent. I’m allergic to chemicals and don’t want Cancerous fumes covering the poo smell. The best."

2. Best For Sensitive Skin Or Allergies: Purina Yesterday's News Unscented Paper Cat Litter Purina Yesterday's News Unscented Paper Cat Litter (30 pounds) $21 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly absorbent litter is excellent for cats that may have allergies or sensitive skin. It's chemical-free, nontoxic, and doesn't have any additives or scents that might irritate your cat's skin. It's made from recycled paper and features larger pellets that won't cling to your cat's paws the way finer, sand-like litters do. The paper pellets also allow for triple the absorption to keep their litter box totally dry and clean. According to one reviewer: "I bought this hoping to end the constant sweeping of litter in the bathroom and to reduce tracking, and I have to say that it has worked wonderfully! There is no tracking now, besides a few pellets in front of the box every once in a while and I have also noticed that my cat's nose no longer gets dust buildup like it did when she was using clay litter."