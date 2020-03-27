So you’ve decided you want a NutriBullet only to find there are actually many blenders to choose from in the NutriBullet family. To help you navigate the options, I’ve broken picks down by power and size so you can find the best NutriBullet for you.

Settle On A Size

The NutriBullet line has a range of blender sizes for different needs. For one or two smoothies at a time, a personal blender does the job while taking up minimal counter or storage space. Personal blenders usually blend smoothies in the same cup you’ll drink them in, and they hold up to 24 to 32 ounces. A family-size blender might make more sense if you’re regularly making smoothies for two or three more people, and maybe also want to use your blender for salsas, soups, or other recipes beyond smoothies. These larger models can hold up to 64 ounces.

Pick A Power Level

Though wattage is often marketed as being indicative of a blender's performance, it actually points to the energy consumed by the blender as it works. Instead, think of it like this: a blender with higher wattage doesn't need to work as hard to prepare a smoothie as one with lower wattage, which means it will probably have a longer lifespan. So if you plan to use your blender frequently, it may be worth investing in a NutriBullet with higher wattage (think: 900 watts and up).

In terms of performance, each of the picks below uses NutriBullet's unique extractor blade for tackling everything from frozen fruit to chia seeds.

With all this in mind, below are the best NutriBullets to consider. You'll even find a highly rated recipe book to complement your pick, should you need some smoothie inspiration.

1. The Cult Favorite: A Personal Blender With More Than 16,000 Reviews NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor $50 | Amazon The combined ease-of-use, performance, and reasonable price point of the original NutriBullet blender make it a favorite of beginner and regular smoothie drinkers alike. This 600-watt blender makes smoothies quickly and the extractor blades can process ingredients like nuts, spinach, and even frozen fruit, according to reviewers. The 24-ounce blender cup is conveniently dishwasher safe and made of BPA-free plastic. Plus, it comes with a to-go lid, a lip ring for easy sipping, and a recipe book. This compact blender is highly rated, with more than 16,000 reviews, including some that call it "life-changing." A helpful review: "As someone new to smoothie making, this sure makes the process VERY easy! I prepare the fruit/veggies in the provided cup the night before, add yogurt or juice or some type of liquid in the morning, and blend. Works like a charm.[...]"

2. The Upgrade Pick: A Stronger Personal Blender If You're A Daily Smoothie Drinker NutriBullet Pro $89 | Amazon The NutriBullet Pro blender functions like the original above, but with a 900-watt motor, so it's going to be up to the challenge of daily blending and extracting. Similar to the pick above, it uses an extractor blade that can take on denser whole foods, like seeds, hard fruits, and kale. But this model comes with more accessories, including two 32-ounce BPA-free cups (significantly larger than the original pick above), two to-go lids, two basic lip rings, and two lip rings with handles that turn the cups into sipping-friendly mugs (and yes, there's a recipe booklet too!). The parts are all dishwasher safe. Plus, this blender offers more style options since it's available in 11 colors (so you can match it to other appliances), including silver, gold, and white. While some reviews noted that this model leaks, not filling up the cup past the "maximum" line should ensure against leakage. Another reviewer urged using "crushed ice" instead of regular ice. A helpful review: "I love this product! I started getting into fitness about 2.5 years ago and used other products to blend my morning smoothies or after work out shakes. There is nothing easier than the nutribullet.Blends through ice, frozen fruits, veggies, everything I've thrown at it so far.I've had it now for about 1.5 years and nothing has needed replacing, broke, or malfunctioned. [...]"

3. The Most Versatile: A Family-Size Blender With A Personal Blender Option NutriBullet Blender Combo $140 | Amazon The best thing about the NutriBullet Blender Combo is it's a family-size blender and a personal blender in one. You can attach either the 64-ounce blender pitcher (with lid and vented lid cap) or either of the included personal blender-sized, BPA-free cups, which come in 32- and 24-ounce sizes. The 1,200-watt motor base promises power and longevity. The larger capacity also means it can prepare more than smoothies, including cold or hot soups, sauces, and nut butters. What's more, unlike the other two picks above, this pick has multiple speeds (three, to be precise), as well as a pulse function, and an "extract" button to maximize the nutritional benefits of your recipes. Also included in this order: a sturdy tamper for pushing down ingredients, two to-go lids for the provided cups, and a recipe booklet. This NutriBullet comes in dark gray, and the pitcher and cups are dishwasher safe. A helpful review: "Pleasantly surprised. This blender is pretty powerful and super easy to clean. I love the versatility as well. I use it for making a morning smoothie or juice and also for soups."

Nice To Have: Extra Smoothie Cups NutriBullet Flip Top Cup With To-Go Lid (2-Pack of 32-Oz Cups) $25 | Amazon These 32-ounce NutriBullet cups have flip-top to-go lids and they fit NutriBullet blenders with 600 or 900 watts. (That means they won't be compatible with the 1,200-watt pick on this list, but that one already comes with two extra cups). A helpful review: "We needed some extra containers with lids and these did the trick!"