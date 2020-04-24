Beyond scoping out the USDA's literal stamp of approval (you'll see the logo on the container), identifying the best organic protein powder largely comes down to choosing a powder that fits your individual nutritional needs. Most protein powders will have additives to boost nutritional value or improve taste, so read the list of ingredients to make sure you know what you're putting in your body. But before you get to the fine print, the first decision you'll need to make deciding whether you want a plant- or animal-based protein powder.

Animal- Vs. Plant-based Protein Powders:

Plant-based: Soy, pea, and hemp are some of the most common sources of protein in plant-based protein powders. Of those, soy is the only complete protein, meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids you need, but it's also a controversial ingredient. To get a plant-based complete-protein serving sans soy, you'll want to pick one that has multiple plant sources like pea and rice, which together create a complete protein.

If you're a picky eater, keep in mind that plant-based proteins can taste grassy. Vegans should also note that not all plant-based protein powders are completely free of animal products. Some plant-based do contain added ingredients like honey, so read the labels closely.

Animal-based: Whey and casein are the two types of animal-based protein powders. Both are high-quality, complete proteins and are derived from milk. But for most people, whey is going to be the more appealing option. It's cheaper, absorbs quicker, tastes better, and mixes easier which, makes it an all-around great option for a post-workout snack. When looking for an organic whey powder, your best bet is one from the milk protein of grass-fed cows.

One more note: In order to find out how much protein you should be getting per day, consider talking to a healthcare provider about your nutritional goals before making any big changes.

Scroll below to find out which one of the best organic protein powders you should scoop up for your next smoothie.

1. The Best Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder Optimum Nutrition GOLD STANDARD 100% Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (19 Servings) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Protein per serving: 24 grams Protein source: Organic pea, rice, and sacha inchi seed With 24 grams of protein per serving, the Optimum Nutrition protein powder has the highest dose of protein of any powders on this. list. Apart from peas and rice, this soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free formula includes a grain complex of amaranth, quinoa, buckwheat, millet, and chia. The USDA-certified organic powder also has a complete amino acid profile. Studies show that these organic compounds, the building blocks of protein, can improve athletic performance, and help muscles recover post workout. A serving can also has 25% of your daily dose of iron and vitamin B12 , and 100% vitamin C. With so many perks, this powder has garnered more than 2,300 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Note: pictured above is the vanilla flavor but you can also get it in chocolate and an unflavored, version, which is great for using in recipes like pancakes. Thumbs-up from reviewers: "As far as protein powders go, this is definitely my favorite choice in taste and quality. My nutritionist also highly recommended this brand for building muscle mass on my current plan. When mixed with almond milk, it tastes very light and fluffy. It sounds funny, but give it a try."

2. The Best Organic Whey Protein Powder Natural Force Organic Whey Protein Powder (15 Servings) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Protein per serving: 20 grams Protein source: grass-fed whey Sourced from small California farms, where cows graze outdoors for more than 300 days a year, this grass-fed whey powder is micro-filtered and not treated with heat which has the potential to cause animal proteins to break down. This gives the powder a smooth texture, and makes it is easy to mix into shakes. Along with a high protein content, this USDA-certified organic whey powder also includes 6% of your daily dose of calcium, and all nine of the essential amino acids including branched chain amino acids, which may help you build muscle and in particular, those in whey protein have been shown to help muscles recover post-workout. Shown here is the unflavored version, but you can also get it in vanilla bean, coffee bean, or cacao bean. Thumbs-up from reviewers: "I have tried countless different whey proteins. This one is finally one that i will purchase again. Other than the fact its organic, it's one ingredient! There's no other junk in it. It doesn't give me a stomach ache, like most do. It mixes so well with hot and cold things, you can't even taste it! I will never go back."