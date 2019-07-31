Whether you suffer from sensitive skin, or you’re just looking for a way to make your period a little more eco-friendly, the best organic tampons can offer all the comfort and protection of ordinary tampons — but with some added peace of mind.

While shopping in this category, there are a few other important factors to consider. Since one of the primary differences between organic and ordinary tampons is the fact that organic tampons are typically made with 100 percent organic cotton (as opposed to a blend of rayon and/or non-organic cotton), you’ll want to make sure your pick has been certified as organic. That’s why all of the options featured below have received the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification for organic cotton.

The next thing you'll want to think about is which applicator style will likely work best for you. Some people prefer plastic applicators because they feel like this type makes for the smoothest insertion, while others prefer biodegradable cardboard applicators. Some even prefer to use tampons with no applicators at all, since those can be more discreet and create the least amount of waste.

While organic tampons tend to be unscented, pesticide-free, and chlorine-free, some brands go above and beyond that. L. Organic tampons is a cruelty-free company and it operates on a solidarity model, which means it supplies pad machines to areas where period products are less accessible, as well as donating pads to people in need. Sky Organics Organic Tampons are always cruelty-free, and their tampons featured below are fully biodegradable. Seventh Generation Organic Tampons are always gynecologist-tested — plus, they’re the most affordable option listed below.

If all of those features sound good to you, keep reading to see which option will best suit your needs. While organic tampons tend to be a bit pricer than ordinary ones, there's a range of price points to choose from — plus, all the tampons here are highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Organic Tampons With Plastic Applicators L. Organic Cotton Tampons with BPA-Free Applicators, Regular & Super Absorbency (32 Count) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon In addition to being hypoallergenic, breathable, and free of chlorine, pesticides, fragrances, and dyes, L. Organic cotton tampons are always made with GOTS certified organic cotton. This pick comes with a BPA-free plastic applicator, and L. Organic operates on a 1:1 donation basis — which means for every L. Organic product you purchase, a package of pads is donated to a person in need. The company is also cruelty-free. Plus, these tampons boast an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and include a mix of both regular and super absorbency tampons to cover you on both lighter as well as heavier ones. What fans are saying: “Received them yesterday, perfect timing! I like the compact packaging. Very user friendly plastic applicator: small and discrete. Tampon is slightly thicker in comparison to the Tampax Pearl. However, it felt very comfortable, and no leakage throughout the day.”