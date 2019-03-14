If You Have Plantar Fasciitis, These Orthotics Will Bring Your Feet Much-Needed Relief

Plantar fasciitis is an annoying and all-too-common source of foot pain. Fortunately, the best orthotics for plantar fasciitis are a great solution that can help decrease your day-to-day pain.

According to Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a foot and ankle specialist with Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Southern California, orthotics for plantar fasciitis should have soft padding, as well as slight cupping around the side of the heel cup.

His advice: “While the amount of the arch support needed will depend on the patient’s foot anatomy (i.e., whether you have a flat foot versus a high arch), for the average person, a medium volume support along the arch best incorporates comfort and support. I often recommend patients avoid insoles that are hard, as they may push on the plantar fascia or along the arch and cause more discomfort.”

When shopping for insoles for plantar fasciitis, it’s also important to consider the type of shoes you’ll be wearing. Most orthotics are designed to fit inside casual or athletic shoes, but if you’re in need of ones to fit inside high heels or narrow dress shoes, you will want to look for one with a more slender profile that's also smaller in width.

In a hurry? These are the best orthotics for plantar fasciitis:

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered: Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles

2. The Most Affordable: Dr. Scholl’s Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis for Women

3. The Best For Heels: Powerstep SlenderFit Women's Orthotic High Heel Insole

For more on the best orthotics for plantar fasciitis, take a look at the three recommendations below.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles Amazon $31 See On Amazon With an average 4.5-star rating and over 11,000 reviews, these shoe insoles are one of the most popular orthotic inserts on Amazon. Thanks to a dual layer of foam, they provide ample cushioning to help relieve plantar fasciitis pain, no matter what activity you're up to. They also offer neutral arch support that's firm without being rigid, have an anti-microbial top cover to keep your feet dry, and come in a large range of sizes to ensure the best fit possible. What fans say: “I work in a pharmacy and am on my feet all day. I have flat feet and have had problems with plantar fasciitis. These have great support and allows me to work all day without foot pain. For the price they are a good value. One pair of daily use lasts me about 6 months. I have been using this brand for years now and it is the only one I have tried that works so well. I highly recommend these.” Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 12

2 The Most Affordable Dr. Scholl’s Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis for Women Amazon $13 $12.97 See On Amazon Made specifically for plantar fasciitis relief, these Dr. Scholl’s pain relief orthotics have a stellar four-star rating on Amazon, at half the cost of other brands. They're made to fit most casual shoes and offer full-length cushioning with extra foam cushioning in the heel area. The insoles' built-in arch support helps reduce the impact of each step you take while remaining flexible enough not to further inflame plantar fasciitis. Dr. Scholl's also offers a money-back guarantee if you're not fully satisfied with these orthotics. Keep in mind that since these insoles are one size only, people with smaller feet may need to cut the insoles down to fit inside of their shoes. What fans say: “I have had episodes in and off for years with plantar fasciitis. Every time it starts up I order a pair of these and they help immediately. I am getting a pair for all my frequently used shoes. Easy to do because the price is great.” One size only: Women’s sizes 6 - 10