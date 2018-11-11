Overnight face masks are undoubtedly one of the most effective and efficient skin care products that exist. The catch is, most sleeping packs (as they're known in K-beauty terms) are made for dry and dehydrated skin, so if you have an oily or acne-prone complexion, you might have a harder time finding a formula that works for you. Luckily, the best overnight face masks for acne exist to treat breakouts, reduce redness, and even out skin tone — all while you sleep.

Like with any other beauty product, when shopping for overnight masks to treat acne, you'll want to pay close attention to your specific skin type, as well as your pre-existing skin care regimen. While masks formulated with AHAs and BHAs can be effective at clearing up skin, if you're already using a toner with acid, you might wind up causing severe dryness or flaking. Be aware of the products and ingredients you're mixing; if you're going to use an overnight clarifying mask, it might be best to skip the exfoliating serum or benzoyl peroxide face wash. And of course, if you have particularly sensitive or easily reactive skin, be wary of any ingredients that might cause irritation, like synthetic fragrance.

Ahead, find three amazing sleeping masks that combat preexisting acne and future breakouts while you sleep.

1 The Overall Best Overnight Face Mask For Acne Nightingale Teatamin Sleeping Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon This innovative mask from Nightingale is ideal for treating acne of all types, and though it contains some heavy-duty blemish-busters, it's quite gentle, so it's safe for use on sensitive skin. The key ingredients here are tea tree, which is naturally anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal, and vitamin A, which helps encourage skin cell turnover. But that's not all that makes this formula so powerful: it also contains naturally derived BHAs and AHAs, so you're really getting a ton of exfoliating and clarifying goodness in this one little jar. This combination of ingredients will help calm red and inflamed pimples, shed dead skin cells, improve overall tone and texture, and control excess sebum production. In short, it's an acne-prone and/or oily-skinned type's best friend.

2.The Best Overnight Face Mask For Acne & Radiant Skin Daffodil Overnight Peeling Mask $17 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike my top pick, this Daffodil Overnight Peeling Mask. is slightly less heavy on the exfoliating ingredients, focusing more on brightening and radiance. It acts as an overnight peel: think waking up with clearer, brighter looking skin. Formulated with natural AHAs and a heavy dose of daffodil extract, this mask also helps replenish moisture as you sleep and strengthens the skin's natural protective barrier, so by using this stuff consistently, you'll have healthier skin in the long run. (As a little bonus, it comes with an organic cotton pad that you can use to apply the peel with.)