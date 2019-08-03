The process of blind baking, or baking your pie crust separately from its filling, is made a lot easier when you have the right tools. The best pie weights keep the air bubbles out of your crust so it's firm, flat, and perfectly crumbly every time. But, before you buy a weight, there are a few things to know.

For starters, when do you need a pie weight? If you bake pies with thicker fillings, like pecan and pumpkin, you can skip the pie weight altogether (those fillings are baked simultaneously with the crust, thus, weighing it down). But if you're cooking a pie with a no-bake or watery filling (think fruit or custard fillings), you'll want a weight for your crust.

There are three types of pie weights, each with its own perks and pitfalls: ceramic balls, a ball and chain, or a disc weight. Small ceramic balls can fit any pan size and can be shifted to cover every inch of crust but are a pain to scoop up when you're done. The ball and chain makes it easier to collect since all the stainless steel balls are connected, but this type of pie weight can't always cover the entire crust. And while a disc pie weight is simple and covers the entire crust, each one is designed for a certain-sized pan, so you'll need a different disc for different-sized pies.

To help you out, here's a roundup some of of the best pie weights to make your favorite dessert simple as pie (pun very much intended).

1. The Best Ceramic Ball Pie Weights R&M International Ceramic Pie Weights $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These small ceramic balls add weight to any size pie crust and are nonporous, so they won't absorb any odors or flavors while they evenly distribute weight across the bottom of the crust. The 1-pound bag includes enough balls to cover two standard pie crusts so you can bake multiple pies at the same time. Plus, they even come with a mesh storage bag to keep them all together in between baking sessions. Reviewers love how simple and easy these weights are to use. What fans say: "I was worried that there might not be enough of these in the package, but it's perfect. I'd been using rice I kept in a bag for awhile and to be honest, I was probably using too much. These cover the bottom of the pie dough enough without filling up the entire dish."

2. The Best Ball & Chain Pie Weight Jaz Innovations Stainless Steel Weight Chain $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This beaded chain weight makes a gorgeous, flat pie crust with zero effort. Just place your crust in the pan, then gently unravel this stainless steel chain. Coil it from the center outwards until you reach the edge of your pie and that's it — a perfect base for any pie. It's also extremely simple to remove after baking, and it's even dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Novice and advanced bakers alike can't say enough good things about this chain weight. What fans say: "Excellent for blind baking pie crusts! This chain is stainless steel and has more than enough length...[super] easy to clean also. I would recommend to all. Great product!"