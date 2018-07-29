So, you're looking to get rid of the damp, musty air in your home, but you're not interested in dedicating absolutely all your counter space to the cause. No worries — the best small dehumidifiers can soak up a shocking amount of moisture without monopolizing the whole room. They can also fit in areas where space is tight like bathrooms, closets, attics, and crawlspaces.

Specifically when you live in a basement apartment, like I do, the best dehumidifiers for basements are lifesavers — and a hair-savers — during the humid summer months. It also keeps the bathroom walls mold-free and prevents my freshly-washed laundry from smelling like a musty basement. But efficient moisture-absorption isn't the only feature you should be looking for.

Once you know how to choose the best dehumidifier size for your space, you ask yourself, "How do I find one that suits my lifestyle and my other needs?" For example, if you're a light sleeper and wake up when a pin drops, you'll need one of the quietest dehumidifiers. And if you're prone to allergies, it's a good idea to find a dehumidifier that also purifies the air.

There are small, portable dehumidifiers that do all of the aforementioned and more, and six of the best can be found right here.

1 The Overall Best Small Dehumidifier With All The Right Features Amazon Pure Enrichment Premium Dehumidifier $70 Amazon Buy Now For those looking for a standard, reasonably-priced unit with all the right features, something like the Pure Enrichment premium dehumidifier is perfect. This one has over 500 reviews and is Swiss-designed for a sleek, compact look that blends into virtually any decor or space. And since it only has a power button, a red indicator light, and a green indicator light (yep, that's all), it's extremely easy to use. Simply turn it on and let the whisper-quiet motor absorb up to 10 ounces of water per day. When the red indicator lights up, its detachable tank makes it really simple to empty. This unit even has an automatic safety shut-off to prevent overheating and overflowing. Not only does your space stay fresh, safe, and mildew-free, but you don't have to worry about noise or clutter, either.

2 A Budget-Friendly Mini Dehumidifier That Can Go Anywhere Amazon Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier $15 Amazon Buy Now The budget-friendly, $15 Eva-Dry renewable mini dehumidifier is ideal for small areas like closets, bathrooms, and under the sink. It's also the best option for travel because it requires absolutely no batteries or power cords while in use. Instead, it traps moisture in its non-toxic silica gel beads for up to 30 days. When the indicator window turns from orange to green, it's time to recharge. Simply plug the unit into an outlet for ten hours, and it's ready to reuse. Reviewers absolutely love them because they last up to ten years with minimal upkeep and no refills. In fact, it seems they can't get enough of them: "We live on the lake and have major humidity issues. I purchased three of these and after seeing how effective they are in our closets, I purchased four more for additional closets, under the couch, pantries and another four for my mother-in-law's house."

3 A Compact Dehumidifier With A Cube Shape That Fits In The Tightest Of Spaces Amazon OXA SMART Mini Electric Dehumidifier $60 Amazon Buy Now While other units can be clunky and awkwardly-shaped, the OXA SMART combines style and practicality for a dehumidifier that actually fits in your space. Yes, it's extremely quiet, energy-efficient, and capable of holding up to 700 milliliters of water at once, but its real selling point is its compact cube shape. This design effortlessly fits on closet shelves, in kitchen cabinets, on night stands, or under the bed. It even has two modes — daytime for ultimate efficiency and nighttime for a whisper-quiet effect.

4 An Extra Quiet Dehumidifier That's Perfect For Light Sleepers Amazon Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier $40 Amazon Buy Now If you're a light sleeper looking for a quiet, bedroom-friendly unit, this is it. The Pro Breeze mini electric dehumidifier uses thermo-electric cooling (or Peltier) technology, which makes it energy-efficient and extremely silent. One reviewer raved, "I keep it near my bed and never hear it at all." It can tackle up to 9 ounces of water per day for rooms up to 150 square feet, and since it's lightweight and portable, you can empty it (or even relocate it) easily. It even shuts off and lights up when the water tank is full, ensuring you never have to worry about it spilling over onto your furniture.