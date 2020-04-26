It's common to feel bloated on occasion. Whether from a satisfying meal or food intolerances, bloating is typically caused by excessive gas in the digestive system. To relieve bloating, you've probably heard of tips like increasing physical activity, decreasing your intake of carbonated drinks, and limiting sodium. However, taking one of the best probiotics for bloating may also provide significant relief.

To get more information about what to look for in one of these supplements, I reached out to Dr. Sari Eitches, an LA-based, board-certified doctor of internal medicine.

Although there are a lot of probiotic products on the market that claim to help with digestive issues, if you want one to specifically cut down on bloating and promote gut health, Dr. Eitches says to pay attention to what strains are included in the bottle. In particular, she advises ones with multiple strains that include Bifidobacterium infantis as those have been clinically proven to help alleviate symptoms of bloating.

If you're feeling bloated from something like constipation and slow GI transit, this kind of multi-strain probiotic will "promote bowel regularity and the passage of gas that causes bloat," she adds.

Of course, if you're not sure what may be causing your ailment, your best bet is to see a doctor, but if you can't make it to one, Dr. Eitches says it may take some experimenting. "Try a probiotic for a week or two and see whether it is helpful or if it is making bloating worse," she says. In terms of what to look for in CFUs (colony forming units) per serving, she says she doesn't have a standard recommendation because it can change depending on the cause of the bloat. Instead, focus on getting an option with multi-strains.

Important note: Before adding a supplement to your diet, you should always check with your health care provider, but it's especially important to talk to your doctor before you start taking a probiotic if you have a serious health condition. Also, if you have food allergies, pay extra attention to the bottle's labeling.

Keep scrolling a list of the best probiotics for bloating on Amazon, which all include Bifidobacterium strains.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Probiotic For Bloating Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic (30 Servings) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This Physician's Choice 60 billion probiotic has more than 6,700 glowing Amazon reviews for a reason: It contains 10 different probiotic strains, has 60 billion CFUs concentration, and doesn't need to be kept in the refrigerator. On top of that, the formula includes four strains of Bifidobacterium (the probiotic strain recommended by Dr. Eitches), as well as a prebiotic fiber blend that helps support the digestive system. It's also free of preservatives and common allergens and is non-GMO. Helpful review: “I have been struggling with digestive issues and acid reflux for years. I also suffer from food allergies and am constantly on antibiotics for sinus issues. As a result, my gut bacteria is imbalanced because the antibiotics sweep out all of the bacteria, the good and the bad. This supplement helps restore healthy gut bacteria and reduces gas and bloating. I’ve also noticed that taking these along with digestive enzymes is very effective in reducing reflux systems. I will continue to take these for gut health, flora, and balance!”