When choosing an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic, the very best reusable silicone bag will differ depending on your needs, specifically if it's for sous-vide cooking, food storage, or travel. However, there are a few things they all have in common: They should be free from common potentially toxic chemicals (like BPA and phthalates), leak-proof, and easy to clean.

If you're using your silicone bag for sous vide, it should be especially durable and leak-proof as well as temperature-safe up to a couple hundred degrees Fahrenheit. For food storage, silicone bags don't have to be as durable — but it's a good idea to still make sure they're leak-proof and won't break down when storing hot items. They should also be refrigerator- and freezer-safe, and if they can stand up on their own and handle the dishwasher, it'll be much easier to pack your leftovers and clean the bags for reuse. Finally, if you're looking for an eco-friendly way to pack your own lunches or snacks, you can likely get away with a more affordable option since temperature is less of an issue. Just ensure that they're leak-proof, BPA-free, and easy to rinse clean.

Once you've narrowed down your bags' primary purpose, take a look at the size options. Like their disposable plastic counterparts, most reusable silicone bags come in various size options like snack, sandwich, and 1/2 gallon.

With all of that in mind, here are the best reusable bags for sous vide, storage, and travel.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best For Sous Vide: Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag Stasher Silicone 1/2 Gallon Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A best-seller for a reason, the Stasher bags are well-suited for just about any purpose — but they're especially worth the splurge for those who need a durable, temperature-safe pick for sous vide. The silicone is nontoxic and free from BPA and PVC (which phthalates are commonly found in), plus it can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The airtight seal easily pinches closed and prevents leaks to lock in the flavor, and when the extra-thick bag comes out of the pot, you can put it directly into the dishwasher. Finally, while each order comes with only one, Stasher offers five different size, including a pocket-size and stand-up style, and 10 color options. One reviewer wrote: "Bought this product as an alternative to vacuum seal bags for sous vide recipes. It worked wonderfully following the manufacturer’s directions. Plus, it’s easy to clean. I use the silicone containers for food storage as well."

2. The Best For Food Storage: Home Hero Reusable Silicone Food Bags Home Hero Reusable Silicone Food Bags (7-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon There are several reasons why these Home Hero silicone bags earn the "best for food storage" title: For one, they come in a pack of seven and offer two different sizes (three 1.5-liter bags and four 1-liter bags) to store a wide range of different ingredients, sauces, and more. For another, they're BPA- and phthalate-free, leak-proof, stain-resistant, and can withstand the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer as well as having a wide temperature range. Finally, they can stand upright on their own and have measurement markings printed right on — plus each order even comes with an adjustable bag holder for extra stability and a sponge for a more thorough clean. If seven bags are more than you need, it also comes in a four-pack. One reviewer wrote: "I'm not sure what I was expecting exactly, but these bags are a lot more sturdy and durable than I anticipated. The bag holder is helpful if you're filling these alone and don't have three hands! [...] So far, they're leak-proof and easy to clean!"