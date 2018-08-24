Unlike 100 percent cotton pillowcases that tend to absorb moisture away from your skin, sleeping on satin has the opposite effect. So the best satin pillowcases are not just great pieces of home decor, they're a purchase that will help improve the health of your skin and hair, as well.

But first, something important to keep in mind. Satin refers to how a fabric is weaved, not what the fabric consists of. So, you can find satin pillowcases in a wide variety of fabrics and prices, from soft silk to the less-expensive polyester pillowcases.

To see the greatest benefits to your skin and hair, opt for silk over polyester. While both fabrics provide some benefits, silk is usually the option dermatologists recommend, and can even help you stay cooler at night. The cooler you are when you sleep, the less you'll sweat, which will also help the overall health of your skin.

As you shop, also consider if you have a preference for a certain fabric and how much you want to spend. Understandably, silk is more expensive than polyester, and a better buy if you're shopping on a budget. You'll also want to keep an eye out for single satin pillowcases and sets of two, so that you are sure you're buying as many as you need for your bed.

Here are some of the best satin pillowcases money can buy.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered ZIMASILK 100-Percent Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $22 Amazon This satin pillowcase is made with 100-percent certified Mulberry silk, is one of the few cases that discloses its thread count (600), and is machine washable. Buy Now This ZIMASILK pillowcase is made with 100-percent certified Mulberry silk and has garnered an impressive 4.6-star rating from Amazon reviewers. ZIMASILK is also one of the few satin pillowcase manufacturers that actually discloses the thread count of its product — a 600 thread count, in this case. Another plus? It's available in 14 different solid color options, features a hidden zipper design, and is machine-washable. (Although dry cleaning or hand-washing is preferable.) Unlike other pillowcases that come in sets, this pillowcase is sold as a single. But since most people generally only use one pillow at a time, you might be able to make do with a single, high-quality pillowcase rather than buying a set.

2 The Best Patterned Pillowcase SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase (Set Of 2) $26 Amazon With this option you get two silk satin pillowcases for the same price as the top pick. Plus, it's available in nearly 30 different patterns and colors. On the downside, it's not certified silk, so you'll have to take the manufacturer's word for it. Buy Now If you're particular about the look as well as the feel of your satin cases, then you will appreciate the 28 different colors and patterns you can choose from with this silk pillowcase set (it's available in classic white as well, if that's more your style). It comes with two pillowcases, and each is soft and made from 100-percent Mulberry silk on both sides. However, unlike the more expensive pillowcase above, the silk is not certified to be 100 percent, so you just have to take the manufacturer's word for it. The pillowcases also feature a hidden zipper on the short sides, keeping the pillows neatly tucked inside. With a 4.7-star rating and over 400 reviews on Amazon, these highly-rated and vibrant pillowcases are not just great for your skin and hair but they will also liven up any room they're in.