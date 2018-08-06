Mopping can be such a drag, especially when you're dealing with caked on dirt and who knows what else. The good news is the best scrubbing mops take care of the mess and the crust without wreaking havoc on your floors.

It's important to consider the type of floors in your home before you comb the internet for mops. If you know your hardwoods tend to scratch easily, you'll want a mop specifically designed for hardwoods, with a softer base, such as a roller sponge or microfiber cloth. But if you're dealing with tile and tubs, feel free to go all out with rubber or plastic bristles without risk of damage. And be sure to look for a mop with a triangular head if you're working with hard-to-reach floor space.

You'll also need to get real about what kind of mess you're facing. While floor cleaning solutions can help, you'll still need to put some power behind your mopping to pull up the most stubborn stains. This is where an electric mop can come in handy, or consider an extra dirt-busting tool that destroys just about any caked-on mess.

With so many options, it can be tough to narrow down exactly what you need. Here's a list of some of the best scrubbing mops out there to help you make your decision.

1 Best Mop Overall, All Things Considered Amazon Bissell Spinwave Cordless Hard Floor Mop $150 Amazon Buy Now The dual spinning pads on this cordless mop by Bissell are tough enough to do the hard scrubbing for you, but soft enough so they won't scratch or wear down your floors. The lightweight frame is easy to guide across any hard surface, and with a rechargeable lithium battery, you don't have to worry about finding an outlet to keep it plugged in. Plus, this powerhouse mop features an on-demand spray system so it dispenses just the right amount of solution every time. While this mop is the priciest on this list at $150, it's truly worth the investment for easy, breezy cleaning.

2 Runner Up: A Corded Spin Mop That's Less Expensive Amazon Elicto ES-200 Electronic Spin Mop and Polisher $109 Amazon Buy Now Coming in a close second is Elicto's electric power mop. This mop features two soft, spinning pads to combine mopping, polishing, and scrubbing in one efficient motion. The microfiber pads are completely reusable and washable so you don't have to worry about wasting those flimsy dry-mop pads. On top of that, this mop features an extendable handle so you can get to just about any hard-to-reach surface. The only drawback is this electric mop has a cord, so you'll need to find an available outlet anywhere you clean. At the same time, this could be a perk if prefer a cord to a battery you have to remember to recharge or replace.

3 Best For Bathrooms: A Triangular Mop That Works Great On Tile And Tubs Amazon OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $13 Amazon Buy Now If your bathroom is in need of a serious scrubbing, OXO's tub and tile scrubber will do the trick. The innovative head shape pivots to tackle any hard-to-each corner and crack. At just $13, this is a great mop you can pick up to supplement your house mop that won't be costly or bulky in your hall closet. Plus, it's totally anti-microbial so it won't pick up bacteria, and the surface pad is slightly abrasive to allow for the deepest scrub possible. When the pad wears out, just remove and replace it with a quick twist. Bonus: the steel pole is non-slip, so you don't have to worry about it slipping, even when your hands are wet.