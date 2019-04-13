A lot of shampoos make big promises when it comes to promoting hair growth but most of them fall short. According to NYC-based master hair colorist Stephanie Brown of IGK Soho, the best shampoos for hair growth and thickness contain chemical ingredients like Minoxidil or Trioxidil, as well as natural ingredients like peppermint oil, caffeine, biotin, hemp oil, amino acids, and vitamins E and B. With consistent use, shampoos with these present in their formulas may help stimulate hair growth and make your hair look thicker.

When shopping for shampoos that aid in hair growth and thickness, some people prefer to avoid shampoos that have sulfates and parabens. While these two chemical preservatives are commonly used in many shampoos and conditioners, they can also cause your scalp and hair to be more dry and irritated. Thankfully, many of the picks below steer clear of these additives.

One thing to note: Since a shampoo alone is not enough to make your hair grow, Brown also stresses the importance of a good diet. Eating foods like eggs, berries, and spinach, or taking supplements or vitamins to help hair growth can assist with maintaining strong, healthy hair.

For more details on the three best shampoos for hair growth and thickness, scroll down below.

1. The Best For Hair Growth Bioken Thick & Full Biotin Shampoo $22 Amazon See On Amazon With an ingredient list that contains biotin, Procapil, Minoxidil, and a variety of hair-healthy minerals like calcium and zinc, this Bioken shampoo is a standout choice for new hair growth. Its key ingredient, biotin, has been clinically proven to help promote hair growth. And, even better, its also made with Minoxidil, which is an FDA-approved hair drug that can be found in products like Rogaine. But, don't take my word for it. This shampoo has garnered a stellar, 4.4-star rating on Amazon. In addition, this cruelty-free formula is made without sulfates or parabens. What fans say: "One of my friends recommended this new biotin shampoo that actually promotes hair growth to me, so I decided to give it a try. I was a little skeptical at first, but I’m so glad I started using this shampoo. My hair is literally growing back! I don’t know if the minerals are helping my hair grow thicker, but wow, this was totally worth trying."

2. The Best For Hair Thickness Paisle Botanics Biotin Shampoo $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're more concerned with thickening than new hair growth, this Paisle Botanics biotin shampoo is a stellar choice. Its formula utilizes all-natural ingredients like B-complex vitamins, coconut oil, and rosemary oil to make your hair look thicker and more lush. It also doesn't contain any harsh chemicals, like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or formaldehyde, and is safe to use if you have sensitive scalp skin or color-treated hair. Even better this shampoos is cruelty-free and has a subtle, flower-y scent that reviewers love. What fans say: "After using the shampoo for nine months, I can definitely say my hair is thicker and my stylist confirms this. Has it regrown hair? No, but it is possible it has slowed the pace of my disappearing hair at age 65. To be fair, the carefully worded product description does not claim to regrow hair, but to 'encourage' it. I do like the product. It has a pleasant scent, is thicker than most shampoos, and is clear which is unusual."