It seems inevitable and unavoidable: those shoes, sneakers, and boots that your feet spend so much time in are going to eventually begin to accumulate odor. Using the best shoe deodorizer spray is your best plan of attack against unwanted smells — and all of the bacteria and germs that cause it.

For any unusual or sudden changes in foot odor, you should always talk to a doctor first. But barring any underlying health concerns, there are a number of reasons why your might feet smell, and you can usually blame a combination of too much foot sweat and too little shoe ventilation.

Unless you're washing your favorite pair of shoes weekly, odors can be notoriously difficult to remove. Shoe deodorizer sprays work by attacking the bacteria, germs, mold, mildew, and fungus that have spread from your feet to your shoes, which takes care of the root cause of the problem. They also address the stink you're smelling here and now — and many formulas do that with totally natural ingredients like peppermint, tea tree, and lavender essential oils.

These shoe deodorizers will keep your feet feeling and smelling fresh, whether you require little more than a light spritz of a botanical-filled spray or need to bring in a serious odor-fighting formula. Either way, this list has you covered.

1. The Best Natural Option Sprayzee Shoe Deodorizer & Foot Odor Eliminator Spray $10 Amazon See On Amazon This shoe deodorizer spray contains eight effective, completely natural ingredients that eliminate shoe odors: tea tree, peppermint, grapefruit, bergamot, clove, thyme, and eucalyptus oils, plus apple cider vinegar for good measure. These ingredients have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, working together to neutralize stink. There are no chemicals or toxins in this formula, and it provides a light, citrus scent that isn’t overwhelming. If that's not enough, it also boasts a near-perfect rating on Amazon with hundreds of stellar reviews.

2. The Most Powerful 10-Seconds Shoe Deodorizer And Disinfectant $19 Amazon See On Amazon This shoe deodorizer spray actively kills the bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew that can accumulate in shoes (especially ones that are wet or damp). It also helps protect against foot conditions like athlete’s foot, and it works its magic in as little as than 10 minutes. The spray is EPA-approved, but keep in mind it is not a natural option. It contains potent anti-fungal ingredients and should be considered a strong, no-nonsense solution if you suspect your shoes could be the cause of foot conditions (one reviewer calls it an “industrial-strength” spray). Reviewers say there is no doubt that it works, leaving shoes completely free of odors. But it's best to only spray this formula outdoors and allow your shoes to dry completely before wearing them.

3. The Most Nourishing Elite Shoe Deodorizer And Foot Spray $15 Amazon See On Amazon This natural shoe deodorizer spray kills bacteria using ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and witch hazel. But it also helps to nurture your skin, with nourishing botanicals like aloe vera, chamomile, vitamin E, and olive extract. Consider this a treatment for both smelly shoes and feet that need a little TLC. This spray works fast, but it works best if you incorporate it into your daily routine. A spritz in your shoes and on your feet each day will keep odors at bay. It absorbs fast and doesn’t leave an oily residue behind, according to reviewers. Expect your feet to feel cool and slightly tingling, which is a sign that ingredients like menthol and peppermint are working.