The 3 Best Slippers For Plantar Fasciitis

If you have plantar fasciitis, slippers can be a better alternative to walking around the house barefoot — a practice many foot care experts advise against. But not all slippers are well-suited for this condition. To get recommendations for the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, I emailed two New York-based podiatrists — Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, DPM, of Grand Central Footcare, and Dr. Bruce Pinker, DPM, of Progressive Foot Care.

Both podiatrists noted that the majority of slippers out there are not ideal for people with plantar fasciitis.

"Slippers, although stylish and comfortable, can completely lack the support your lower extremity requires," says Dr. Rimawi. "This in effect alters your gait and can lead to an array of foot and ankle issues."

One of the most important elements of slippers for plantar fasciitis that both podiatrists recommended is arch support. Oftentimes, people opt for cushioned slippers due to the comfort factor. However, this won't reduce strain on the plantar fascia if it's not also paired with arch and heel support, Dr. Rimawi says.

"Cushioning can be great for comfort," Rimawi explains. "However, it should be noted that support is key. It is the arch and heel support, and not the cushioning, provided by the footwear that is crucial in the prevention of plantar fasciitis."

Dr. Pinker went so far as to say that he often recommends supportive sandals from brands like Vionic and FitFlop instead of slippers. "In general, most slippers are not supportive," Pinker says. "As a general recommendation, well-constructed sandals [...] are helpful choices that can be used as slippers."

To help you connect with the right choices for your feet, I've made a list of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis, all of which have ample arch support, as well as great cushioning to make your feet comfortable.

Several of the selections were specifically recommended by the two podiatrists, and I also included a pair of sandals recommended by Dr. Pinker, in case you decide to heed his advice and avoid slippers altogether. Take a look below to find the option that suits you best.

1. The Best Overall Vionic Women's Gemma Mule Slipper $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Both Dr. Pinker and Dr Rimawi say that Vionic offers some of the best slippers for plantar fasciitis. And with more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, they're vouched for by customers, too. The slippers are constructed with a soft EVA footbed that contours to your foot's natural curves, offering bio-mechanical contact and extra support. The plush material is comfortable against your skin and reviewers say they provide "fantastic arch support." What fans say: "I have severe plantar fasciitis and could not walk without shoes, and even then I struggled. Just so much pain. While visiting my parents in MI, we went to the local bootery and they recommended this brand for my foot problems. [...] My feet absolutely love these slippers. They have a hard sole with arch support and fit like a glove. I will likely be purchasing an additional pair and my feet feel awesome again!!!" Available sizes: 5 - 12

2. The Runner-Up Spenco Women's Supreme Slide Mule $80 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With excellent arch support and a comfortable design, these leather slippers for plantar fasciitis, were handpicked by Dr. Rimawi. They're made with a fully contoured footbed that, similarly to the Vionic pair, molds to your feet to provide extra support. On top of that, they're built with a blend of durable leather and synthetic material that's soft and comfortable, according to reviewers. What fans say: "These slippers are great for plantar fasciitis. I wear them all the time when I'm in the house, as I can no longer go barefoot, especially since we replaced the old carpet with hardwood floors. They seem to be pretty durable, considering how much wear they get. Definitely have reduced my instance of foot pain. They are warm and comfortable, but not too warm to wear year round. I'm on my second pair, and will buy more when these wear out. I'd much rather wear slippers than shoes around the house." Available sizes: 5 - 11

3. The Best For Wide Feet Orthofeet Charlotte Orthopedic Slippers $80 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you have extra wide feet, these comfy suede slippers make a great choice for dealing with plantar fasciitis. In addition to being recommended by Dr. Rimawi, they boast more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, and they have a broad range of wide sizes. They're constructed with built-in orthotic insoles that provide arch support while also reducing heel pressure. What's more, they have soft, lightweight air cushioning that's specially designed prevent joint stress. What fans say: "I have horrible plantar fasciitis and can no longer go barefoot or wear regular house slippers (or even good shoes if I don't wear orthotics) without pain. I hate wearing heavy lace up shoes in the house that I can't kick off when stretching out on the couch, so I decided to suck up the cost and give these a try. They are amazingly supportive and my feet stopped hurting within 5 minutes of walking around in them. The molded orthotic footbed provides good support, but is also removable if you either prefer a different style or if these wear out. The toe box is deep enough to accommodate hammer toes but the velcro holds them snug to my feet so that they don't slide off despite being a mule style. And the soles are plenty sturdy for outdoor or airport wear." Available sizes: 5 - 12 (regular and wide)