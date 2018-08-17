There's nothing better than walking in the door after a long day of work and being greeted by the smells of a home-cooked meal. And the best small slow cookers help you achieve just that — without taking up loads of time or space. Slow cookers are game-changing kitchen staples that are perfect for people of all skill levels, from experienced chefs to those who struggle to make toast properly (like me).

Their appeal lies in their simplicity. Whether you want to make chili, soup, or one of the countless healthy slow cooker recipes out there, you simply throw the ingredients in, turn it on, and let the slow cooker do the rest. By the time you come home, you'll have a fully cooked meal. And the best part about small versions, naturally, is that they take up minimal counter space. With capacities ranging from one to four quarts, small slow cookers can prepare surprisingly sizable meals.

Whether you're looking for the most top of the line option or something super easy to operate, here, you'll find three of the best small slow cookers out there. Once you've picked your favorite, why not shop for even more genius kitchen products you can get on Amazon?

1 The Overall Best Small Slow Cooker Considering Price, Size, & Specs Cuisinart Programmable Slow Cooker $58 Amazon Buy Now Cuisinart's 3.5-quart slow cooker is dishwasher safe and one of the best options on the market. Featuring a touchpad control panel and a 24-hour cooking timer, this one has four different cooking modes — high, low, simmer, and warm — and auto-shifts to the "warm" setting once the cooking time ends. Its non-slip rubber feet ensure you don't have to worry about any accidental spills, and its ceramic pot gives you just enough room to prepare a range of meals. What fans say: "Great slow cooker and perfect size for two. I found the larger crockpots too big for two people and the recipes way too much food. Cut the recipes in half and use this slow cooker."

2 Also Great: A Compact Option That Comes With Its Own Warming Stand Hamilton Beach Party Crock Cast Iron Dutch Oven $50 Amazon Buy Now This slow cooker and warming stand by Hamilton Beach is a multipurpose, cast iron dish that can be used in a variety of ways. Boasting its own electric cooking base, it can be used independently (with low, medium, and high settings) as well as over the stovetop and in the oven. The petite, 1.5-quart electric cooking base is perfect for preparing a variety of foods. Plus, when your meal is ready, the cordless warming stand will keep it piping hot. Though Amazon reviewers love this device, many stress that hand washing and drying immediately is important to prevent rusting. What fans say: "Perfect size. What's great is no need to plug in if you don't want to. Makes it more portable. Great gift for the person who entertains a lot!"